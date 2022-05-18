Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro announced: Two-week battery, Free Diving mode, and more

Huawei revealed its next-generation smartwatch, the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro, and it's packed with new health and fitness tracking features, supports water resistance at depths of up to 30 meters and a new free diving mode, and comes in two snazzy designs.



Coming in Titanium and Ceramic editions, the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro aims to "redefine" workouts with a list of new flagship tracking capabilities, including ECG analysis, arterial stiffness detection, and better heart rate monitoring thanks to its TruSeen 5.0+ data monitoring — all in a new interface design. For more details, read on.

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro Titanium Edition will be available from £299.99, launching on May 30 with pre-orders kicking off from May 18. As for the Ceramic Edition, it's priced from £429.99 and will be available from June 8 with pre-orders also from May 18. Both editions will be available from the Huawei Store and selected retailers including Amazon and Currys.

Huawei Watch GT3 Pro Ceramic (Image credit: Huawei)

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro shares similarities with the recent Huawei Watch GT Runner, including a 1.43-inch AMOLED with a 466 x 466-pixel resolution (Cermaic edition comes with a 1.32-inch AMOLED), TruSeen 5.0+ data monitoring for impressive fitness tracking, and a dual-band five-system GNSS that tracks and maps your usual routes, measures your average stride, recovery heart rate, VO2 Max and plenty more.



One of the more interesting features announced is the increased water resistance. Huawei claims it complies with the diving equipment engineering standard EN 13319, meaning it can function normally at depths of up to 30 metres.

Huawei Watch GT3 Pro Titanium with leather strap (Image credit: Huawei)

You can also expect a high level of saltwater resistance, temperature resistance, shock resistance, and external force resistance. With that, users can try out its new Free Diving Mode, along with its other 100 sports modes, and it's compatible with workout apps including Strava, Runtastic, and Komoo.



The GT 3 Pro Titanium edition also brings the same 14-day battery life (we've tested, and it does last that long), while the Ceramic edition lasts for seven days. That's impressive considering the flagship health tracking it offers, including blood oxygen monitoring (SpO2), better heart rate tracking, ECG analysis, and a new arterial stiffness detection.



The Titanium edition offers a lightweight titanium case, along with a display made of sapphire glass for durability. The Ceramic edition sports a flower dial that changes its shape over the hours, with a design inspired by Botticelli’s The Birth of Venus with a gold and silver seashell pattern bezel and 24 wave pattern designs.



Huawei's GT 3 Pro comes with HarmonyOS, and is compatible with Android devices running Android 6.0 (or later) and iOS 9.0 (or later). We can't wait to try out Huawei's new flagship smartwatch, and considering its GT Runner sibling impressed, we have plenty to look forward to. Will it compete with the Apple Watch 7 and Fitbit Sense? Stay tuned to find out.