Google Chrome update beefs up online security and privacy measures

Google's commitment to making Chrome one of the safest browsers to use is evident in the app's new update. Users can expect to new customizable privacy and security tools in the lastest Chrome 83 update.

This update arrives one month after Google reveled a Chrome security vulnerabilty.

Besides a revamped, easier to navigate user interface, Chrome 83's new Safety check tools ensures your online safety. It alerts you if any of your saved passwords are compromised and how you can fix them. This useful tool also lets you know if Safe Browsing is turned off, the Chrome feature which detects harmful site, apps, and extensions.

Google also tweaked how it handles cookies in Chrome's private browsing Incognito mode.

"In addition to deleting cookies every time you close the browser window in Incognito, we will also start blocking third-party cookies by default within each Incognito session and include a prominent control on the New Tab Page," Google explained in a blog post.

Users can manage permissions with a simple click of the “eye” icon in the address bar.

Also new to Chrome 83 is Enhanced Safe Browsing which improves Chrome's accuracy of threat assessments. Meanwhile, Secure DNS employs DNS-over-HTTPS encryption for DNS lookups. This blocks online attackers from seeing what sites you visit or redirecting you to phishing websites.

Chrome's new features are gradually rolling out over the coming weeks across desktops and Android versions of the browser app.