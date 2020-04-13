Google Chrome's new Tab Groups is its best feature in years: How to use it

If you're like me, then you don't always do a good job of cleaning up your web browser tabs. Fortunately, Google is making it a lot easier for Chrome users to stay organized.

Tab Groups is a new feature arriving on the Chrome 81 build that, as the name suggests, lets you neatly organize active tabs into groups. While scheduled to arrive earlier this year, Tab Groups is finally here after delays caused by the coronavirus.

It was worth the wait. Chrome has desperately lacked tab management features, but with Tab Groups, you can easily lump similar websites together so you don't have dozens of miniature tabs shuffling for a spot at the top of your browser.

I find grouping tabs especially useful when I'm working on multiple projects. For example, I'll add all the websites related to an article I'm writing into one group and all of my entertainment -- YouTube, Play Music, etc -- into another.

Tab Groups is very easy to use and you can even name your groups so you know exactly where to look when it's time to reopen a tab.

Below are simple instructions on how to use Google Chrome's new Tab Groups feature.

How to group tabs in Google Chrome

(Image credit: Google)

Update to the latest version of Chrome on your Mac or Windows PC. To do so, go to Settings>About Chrome .

. To create a new tab group, right-click a tab and select Add to new group option. Note: if you don't see that option, you might not have the feature yet. If you still want to use Tab Groups, enable it at chrome://flags.

and select Add to new group option. if you don't see that option, you might not have the feature yet. If you still want to use Tab Groups, enable it at chrome://flags. Certain tabs will change colors to indicate their group and a dot will appear as the group header.

To add tabs to a group, right-click each tab and select Add to the existing group or drag the tabs and drop them on top of the group. Use this same drag-and-drop method to remove tabs from groups.

You can change a group name, simply click the group. Here, you can change the color of the group.