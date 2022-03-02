Galaxy Tab S8 Plus deal takes $75 off Samsung's new tablet — bundles free $75 Amazon gift card

Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S8 flagship tablet was released just days ago. And already, it's seeing its first discount in an exclusive tablet deal.

For a limited time, you can get the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus for $824 at Amazon. Typically, it retails for $899, so that's a savings of $75. Of course, it's the lowest price we've ever seen for this newly released Samsung device.

And to sweeten this deal even more, use coupon "3SQB2LND8NEE" at checkout to receive a free $75 Amazon gift card. This digital credit can be applied to future Amazon purchases like a keyboard case.

As an alternative, Amazon offers the Galaxy Tab S8 for $649 ($50 off). Similarly, Amazon will toss in $50 in digital spending cash when you apply coupon, "ZXDDSPWVWFRB" at checkout.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus: was $899 now $824 @ Amazon

Save $75 on the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus at Amazon. And what's more, apply coupon, "3SQB2LND8NEE" at checkout to get $75 in Amazon credit for future purchases. 12.4-inch (2800 x 1752) Super AMOLED display up to 120Hz. The tablet's Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU with 8GB of RAM ensures snappy performance and seamless multitasking. With 128GB of microSD-expandable storage on board, you'll have ample room for apps and important files. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a massive 10,090mAH battery with fast charging support.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is the big brother of the entry model Galaxy Tab S8. It boasts a large, 12.4-inch (2800 x 1752) Super AMOLED 120Hz display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core processor and 8GB of RAM. There's also 128GB of microSD-expandable storage and a high-capacity 10,090mAH battery on board.

A formidable productivity tablet, the Galaxy Tab S8 supports a detachable keyboard (sold separately) and multi-windows via Samsung DeX. It also ships with an S Pen which opens up a whole new world of nifty features for taking notes, sketching and drawing.

While we didn't test this tablet, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus reviews on Amazon rate it 4 out of 5 stars. Some of the highlights among owners are the Galaxy Tab S8's thin, premium design and crisp, vibrant display. One customer notes the tablet's quad speakers deliver high volume and good, balanced sound.

With a weight of 1.27 pounds and 11.22 x 7.28 x 0.22 inches, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is super portable. It's lighter an thinner than Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1.5 pounds, 11.04 x 8.46 x 0.25 inches) and Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 Plus (1.8 pounds, 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.3 inches).

Simply put, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus aims to give the iPad Pro a run for its money. It's a solid option if you want a powerful tablet for streaming, gaming and getting things done.