Galaxy Tab S6 now $130 off in back-to-school deal

Although the Galaxy Tab S6 is no longer Samsung's flagship tablet, it's still one of the best tablets on the market. Big-box retailer, Best Buy is now taking up to $130 off Samsung's previous-gen Android tablet.

Currently, you can get Galaxy Tab S6 on sale for $599 at Best Buy. That's $120 off its $650 list price and the second-lowest price we've seen for this Wi-Fi-only tablet.

If you want more storage, the 256GB model Galaxy Tab S6 is now on sale $599 ($130 off).

The base model Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 features a 10.5-inch (2560 x 1600) Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 855 octa-core CPU, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It's currently $120 off at Best BuyView Deal

With its beautiful, bright, 10.5-inch display, strong sound, speedy performance and S Pen, the Galaxy Tab S6 is one of the best tablets around. You can grab the 256GB model right now for $130 off its normal price. View Deal

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 is one is our top iPad Pro alternative.

With S Pen functionality, Dex mode, and quad-speakers, the Galaxy Tab S6 a great all-around tablet for creativity, productivity, entertainment.

The base model Galaxy Tab S6 in this deal packs a 10.5-inch (2560 x 1600) Super AMOLED display, a 2.8-GHz Snapdragon 855 octa-core CPU, and 6GB of RAM. The tablet also gives you 128GB of microSD expandable storage so you'll have ample room for apps and important files.

In our Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 review, we praised its speedy performance and built-in S Pen charging. We were also impressed by its powerful quad speakers and gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

In terms of design, the Galaxy Tab S6 is slim, stylish and looks just as premium as Apple's iPad Pro. One cool feature is the shallow indent on the back where the magnetic S Pen attaches.

During real-world testing, the Galaxy Tab S6 swiftly loaded 15 tabs in the Samsung browser. Even when we pulled up a 1080p video in the YouTube app, there were no signs of it slowing down.

When you want to be more productive, DeX mode turns the Galaxy Tab S6 into a laptop replacement. If you've used a Chromebook or Windows 10 laptop, then the DeX will look familiar.

There's a convenient task bar is at the bottom of the display for quick access to apps and important settings, like volume, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

At 0.95 pounds and 9.6 x 6.3 x 0.2 inches, the Galaxy Tab S6 is one of the most portable tablets around. It's smaller and lighter the 11-inch iPad Pro (9.7 x 7 x 0.2 inches, 1 pound), the Apple iPad Air (9.8 x 6.8 x 0.2 inches, 1 pound), and the Galaxy Tab S4 (9.8 x 6.5 x 0.3 inches, 1.1 pounds).

Looking for a Tab S6 series tablet on a smaller budget? Best Buy also offers the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $299 ($50 off). It comes with an S Pen and packs a bright 10.4-inch display, a premium design with thin bezels, long battery life.

At up to $130 off, the Galaxy Tab S6 is a solid and cheaper iPad Pro alternative.