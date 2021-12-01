Extended Cyber Monday deal: Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus for just $129

The Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus is one of the more affordable iPad alternatives out there. And thanks to a lingering Cyber Monday deal, you can pick it up for a stellar price.

Currently, Amazon Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (2nd Gen) for $129. Normally, it sells for $179, so that's $50 in savings and its biggest discount ever. This one of the best Cyber Monday tablet deals you can still get.

Best Buy has it in stock for the same price.

At $50 off, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus is at its lowest price yet. The tablet's gorgeous 10.3-inch (1920 x 1200) display and powerful 8-core processor is great for consuming content and playing games. It has a kid's mode and has a rated battery life of up to 8 hours.

The Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus is one of the best tablets for streaming content. It has a 10.3-inch (1920 x 1200) 10-point touch screen, powerful 8-core processor, 2GB RAM and 32GB of expandable storage.

In our Lenovo Tab M10 Plus review, we liked its colorful screen and slim bezels. We were also fond of its highly engaging user interface and single swipe access to YouTube homepage and the Google News Feed.

Another standout feature is Google Assistant Ambient Mode which transforms the tablet into a smart display.

At 0.3 inches thick and 0.6-pounds, the Tab M10 FHD Plus is on par with competitors. It's thinner and lighter than the Amazon Fire HD 8 (0.4 inches, 0.8 pounds) and Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (0.3 inches, 1 pound).

Overall, the Tab M10 Plus is a budget-friendly option, if you want a vivid tablet for content consumption.

