Epic MacBook Pro deals knock up to $450 off Apple's powerful notebooks

The MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops for power users— and among the priciest. Luckily, Amazon is currently slashing up to $450 off Apple's most powerful notebook.

For a limited time, you can get the 1TB SSD model MacBook Pro with Intel Core i5 CPU for $1,549 This laptop normally fetches $1,999, so that's a massive $450 discount. It's this MacBook Pro's lowest price ever and one of the best MacBook deals we've seen all year.

MacBook Pro deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13" (Core i5/1TB): was $1,999 now $1,549 @ Amazon

This MacBook deal from Amazon knocks $450 off the Intel-charged MacBook Pro. Now at its lowest price yet, this power-user-friendly laptop features a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display. Under the hood lives a 2.0-GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Plus graphics and a 1TB SSD.View Deal

The MacBook Pro is one of the best productivity laptops to buy. The MacBook in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 2.0-GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Plus GPU and a 1TB SSD.

In our MacBook Pro 2020 review, we praised its elegant design and exceptional SSD speeds. We also like its solid performance and gave it a rating of 4 out of 5 stars. On our Laptop Mag Battery Test, the MacBook Pro endured 10 hours and 21 minutes. That's longer than the 9:05 premium laptop average.

Design-wise, the 2020 MacBook Pro looks identical to its predecessor. It sports the same all-aluminum build, evoking the elegant, familiar appeal of a MacBook. Just about the only physical difference is that Apple replaced that problematic Butterfly keyboard with a Magic Keyboard.

At 3.1 pounds and 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches in dimensions, the MacBook Pro is heavier than competitors like the HP Spectre x360 (2.7 pounds, 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches) and Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches).

If you're looking for a powerful laptop that handles heavy multitasking, photo or video editing, the MacBook Pro is the one you want. Amazon didn't put an expiration date on these MacBook Pro deals, so don't hesitate to snatch one up for a stellar price

More MacBook Pro deals

Apple MacBook Pro 13" (Core i5/512GB): was $1,799 now $1,449 @ Amazon

If you're on a smaller budget, Amazon also offers the MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD for $1,449 ($349 off). This machine is configured with a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, a 2.0-GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. Grab it now for its lowest ever. View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13" (M1/256GB) : was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon

One of the best Apple deals right now takes $200 off the latest MacBook Pro with M1 chip. Besides Apple's M1 8-core CPU, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, an 8-core GPU and a 256GB SSD. It scored a rare 5-star rating from us, making it one of the top laptops on the market.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13" (M1/512GB): was $1,499 now $1,299 @ Amazon

If you require more storage, save $200 on the 512GB model MacBook Pro with M1 chip. It has the same specs as the base model, only that it has a speedy 512GB SSD. View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 16" (Core i7): was $2,399 now $2,199 @ Amazon

Amazon also takes $200 off the 16-inch MacBook Pro, released in late 2019. This particular model packs a 16-inch Retina display, a 2.6-GHz 9th Gen Intel Core i7 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512B SSD. Rounding out its hardware specs is a Radeon Pro 5500M GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory. B&H has it for the same price. View Deal