Epic deal! Grab this Dell 24-inch FHD monitor for nearly $100 off

Good cheap monitors are hard to come by. It's easy to find something at a rock bottom price that sacrifices too much on the quality side. If you've been searching hard for something that manages to bring a good picture at a low price, now is the time to act!

Right now, you can save nearly $100 on Dell's P2419H monitor — down to just $157.48 at Amazon or if this deal goes out of stock, $164.99 at B&H.

Dell P2419H monitor: was $249.99, now $157.48 @ Amazon

When it comes to getting a good, cheap monitor that is ideal for both work and play, you can't go far wrong with Dell's P2419H. The Full HD display pops with vivid colour — uninterrupted by any frame, thanks to the ultra thin bezel design. Plus, it easily rotates on its stand for whenever your work needs to be more vertical!View Deal

Dell P2419H monitor: was $249.99, now $164.99 @ B&H

When it comes to picking a good, cheap monitor, you want to get the best picture you can for your buck. Ideally, you want versatility in its design and flexibility in how it can be used. Lucky for you, the Dell P2419H ticks all three boxes.

The 24-inch 1080p IPS panel comes with a vividly wide color gamut and a 60Hz refresh rate. This ensures flickering is kept down to a minimum while you work and any casual games you may play on this look great.

Viewing angles are generously wide too and the design profile of this monitor is both small and thin, enabling this to fit easily into any setup.

Plus, if you find yourself in front of a computer a lot recently (shout-out to those working from home), this offers ComfortView technology, to reduce blue light emissions and stay easy on the eyes.

