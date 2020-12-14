Don't buy Cyberpunk 2077 for a few months — major patches are coming in early 2021

Cyberpunk 2077 launched with a host of bugs, glitches and performance issues that make the game nearly unplayable on consoles, but CD Projekt Red plans to roll out huge patches for the next few months, and will also offer refunds for the game.

There will be a few minor patches leading up to January when a huge update dubbed "Patch #1" will launch. Then in February, there will be "Patch #2." While these are specifically for consoles, CD Projekt Red plans to update the PC version as well during this time.

How to refund Cyberpunk 2077

If you're looking for a refund, CD Projekt Red will be offering them starting today and lasting up until Dec. 21, 2020.

If you can't get a refund at the store you purchased it from, contact helpmerefund@cdprojekted.com and they'll do the best they can to help. It's not OK to harass the developers, so only go to them with legitimate requests.

Gamers who are waiting for the Xbox Series X and PS5 upgraded versions will likely have to wait a bit longer, considering CD Projekt Red has to do a lot of backtracking in order to get the last-gen console version working.

Stay tuned for more updates concerning Cyberpunk 2077, as they'll likely keep rolling in until all of the issues are resolved, which be a few months, according to the developers.