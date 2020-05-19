Dell XPS 15 now $450 off in killer Memorial Day sale

The Dell XPS 13 performs just as good as it looks and is the overall best laptop to own. And for a limited time, our favorite laptop is heavily discounted in an early Memorial Day 2020 deal.

Currently, you can get the excellent Dell XPS 13 for $949 via coupon code "50OFF699" directly from Dell. Traditionally priced at $1,049, that's $100 off and the second-lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop.

This is one of the best laptop deals out there today.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,049 now $949 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can get at this price. It packs a 13.3-inch, 1080p display, a 1.80 GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10510U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Save $100 on our favorite everyday laptop today with coupon "50OFF699." View Deal

Dell XPS 15: was $1,949 now $1,499 @ Dell

This Dell XPS 15 laptop packs a 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H six-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, a GTX 1650 GPU, and 512GB SSD. Use coupon code, "50OFF699" for a total of $450 in savings. View Deal

As we note in our Dell XPS 13 review, we love its slim and compact premium design as well as its outstanding performance. These attributes earned it a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award stamp of approval.

When it comes to design, the XPS 13 is one gorgeous, finely-crafted laptop. Its anodized aluminum lid and plush carbon-fiber deck makes it lightweight and elegant.

At 2.7 pounds and 11.9 x 7.8 x 0.5 inches, the XPS 13 is smaller and lighter than the XPS 13 2-in-1 (11.7 x 8.2 x 0.5 inches, 2.9 pounds), MacBook Pro 13-inch (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 3 pounds), and Spectre x360 (12.2 x 8.6 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds).

The XPS 13 comes with essential ports and slots, including three USB-C ports (two Thunderbolt 3 ports), a microSD slot, and a headphone jack.

If you want a larger screen and more multitasking performance, Dell also offers the XPS 15 for $1,499 ($450 off) via coupon "50OFF699".

These Dell deals won't last too long, so don't hesitate to save on our favorite laptop.