Dell XPS 13 deal: Take $250 off with this exclusive digital coupon

The Dell XPS 13 Touch is one of the best touchscreen laptops to buy. And thanks to Dell's weekend sale, this top-rated Ultrabook can be yours for just under $800.

For a limited time, you can get the Dell XPS 13 Touch for just $799 via coupon, "50OFF699". Formerly $1,049, that's $250 off and the lowest price we've seen for this particular laptop.

Dell XPS 13 Touch: was $1,049 now $799 @ Dell

Save $250 on the Dell XPS 13 touch via coupon, "50OFF699" at Dell. This laptop in this deal has a 13.3- inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and a 256GB SSD. We love the XPS 13 for its attractive, premium chassis and springy, comfortable keyboard. It's the Editor's Choice best all-around laptop.

Dell's XPS 13 Touch is an attractive, capable everyday personal computer for everyone. The laptop in this deal pack a 13.3- inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and a 256GB SSD.

Although we didn't test this touch screen model, we took the non-touch version for a spin. In our Dell XPS 13 review, we found its attractive, premium chassis and springy, comfortable keyboard impressive. We were also pleased with its solid and reliable performance. We gave the Dell XPS 13 a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

The review unit we tested ran on Intel's Core i7-1165G7 CPU and 16GB of RAM. During real-world usage, its performance never stuttered, no matter what we threw at it. We expect on par performance of the XPS 13 9305 model's Core i5-1135G7 CPU and 8GB of RAM hardware. That's plenty of power for seamless multitasking, content streaming and light gaming.

Port-wise the Dell XPS Touch equips with the basics. It has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port — both with Power Delivery/DisplayPort. You also get a headphone/mic combo jack, microSD card slot and wedge-shaped lock slot.

At just 2.7 pounds and 0.6-inches thick, the Dell XPS 13 Touch is on par with competing 13-inch laptops. It's slightly lighter than Apple's M1 MacBook Air (2.8 pounds, 11.9 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches) and Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 (12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.9 pounds).

The Dell XPS 13 Touch is a solid pick if you're looking for a reliable, super portable PC for day-to-day tasks.

Dell's sale ends Monday.