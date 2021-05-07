Dell monitor sale: Save up to $570 on Dell and Alienware gaming displays

Dell's monitor sale is in full swing which is good news if you're bargain shopping for a new display. For a limited time, the PC manufacturer is slashing up to $570 off its best monitors.

As part of the sale, you can get yourself a Dell 27-inch Monitor (S2721HN) for just $140. Normally, this monitor retails for $260, so that's $120 off and its lowest price ever. It's also $45 cheaper than Amazon's current price and one of the best monitor deals out there.

Dell monitor deal

Dell 27-inch 75Hz Monitor : was $260 now $140 @ Dell

Save $120 on the Dell 27-inch Monitor S2721HN. This 27-inch display has a 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution, 4ms response time, and 75Hz refresh rate. For your connectivity needs, it's outfitted with two HDMI ports, and audio line-out port. It flaunts a chic and modern design to complement to any workspace.

The Dell S2721HN is a great all-around monitor for your emailing, streaming, and video conferencing needs. Its 27-inch panel has a 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution, 4ms response time, and 75Hz refresh rate.

Though we didn't test this monitor, customer reviews on Dell's product listing page rate it 4.6 out of 5 stars. Satisfied owners praise the monitor's sharp, crisp, display and easy setup.

Whether you're in the market for a primary or secondary laptop monitor, the Dell S2721HN is a solid choice. Especially at this price.

More Dell monitor deals

Dell 24-inch 75Hz Monitor: was $260 now $135 @ Dell

If you don't need a big display, you can save $70 off the 24-inch Dell Monitor S2421HN. It has the same specs and stylish looks as the 27-inch Dell S2721HN Monitor — just a smaller screen.

Alienware 25-inch 240Hz Gaming Monitor: was $510 now $300 @ Dell

As part of Dell's monitor sale, you can save $210 on the Alienware 25 Gaming monitor (AW2521HFL). This top-of-the-line display packs a 240Hz refresh rate, G-Sync support and custom AlienFX lighting. It's one of the best gaming monitor deals we've seen all season.