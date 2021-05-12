Dell Inspiron 15 7000 falls to $830 in epic 2-in-1 laptop deal

The latest Dell Inspiron 15 7000 series 2-in-1 laptops boast strong 11th Gen Intel Core CPU performance. If you're on the hunt for a powerful, yet affordable convertible notebook this deal is for you.

Best Buy currently has the Dell Inspiron 15 7000on sale for $829.99. Normally, this 2-in-1 laptop would set you back $930, so that's $100 in savings. By comparison, this deal undercuts Dell's direct price by $81. In terms of laptop deals, this one of the best we've seen all season.

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 deal

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1: was $930 now $830 @ Best Buy

Now $100 off, the Dell Inspiron 15 7000 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. It offers fast performance, a gorgeous design and stylus pen support. This laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Rounding out its specs is a 512GB SSD + 32GB Intel Optane memory. View Deal

Dell's Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 laptop provides seamless multitasking for day-to-day use and light gaming. It features a 360-degree hinge that converts from laptop to tablet mode as needed. Artists and students will especially benefit from the laptop's convertible design and stylus pen support.

The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch 1080p touch screen with stylus support, a 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU and 12GB of RAM. There's also an Intel Iris Xe GPU and a 512GB SSD with 32GB Intel Optane memory on board.

Although we didn't review this latest model, in our previous-gen Dell Inspiron 15 7000 review, we were impressed by its premium build and flexible 2-in-1 design.

As for ports, the Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 supplies you with a decent array. You get a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, and an HDMI port. It's also outfitted with an SD card reader and headphone jack.

Overall, the Dell Inspiron 7000 is a solid choice if you want a versatile 2-in-1 laptop for work, school, and everything in between.

There's no telling how long this deal will last so we recommend you jump on it quickly.