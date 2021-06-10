Death Stranding Director's Cut revealed for PS5 with Metal Gear Solid vibes

Summer Game Fest 2021 unveils its second huge announcement, which is Death Stranding Director's Cut, a new version of the game coming to PS5.

It had a very odd reveal where the protagonist Sam was looking at a box and hopped into it like straight up Solid Snake from Metal Gear Solid.

We have no idea what Kojima is planning with this Death Stranding Director's Cut, but we do know that he's going to reveal more about the game in the coming weeks.

Developing...