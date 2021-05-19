Summer Game Fest 2021: More than 12 new PS5 and Xbox Series X games could premiere on June 10

It's that time of year, gamers — E3 is closing in, and with that, Game Awards host Geoff Keighley is hosting yet another Summer Game Fest, and there are over 30 game partners joining the fray.

The Summer Game Fest 2021 will kick off June 10 at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET / 6 PM GMT and include more than a dozen "world premieres," rounding out to a total of 20 games appearing at the show.

What we know about Summer Game Fest 2021

Keighley told GameSpot that "the announcements and reveals will be of a caliber worthy of your time and investment," in response to a question about Elden Ring, which is a pretty standard response at this point.

"We're not doing days and days of live coverage. We've got a show — then we're going to pass the baton to all those individual publishers," Keighley said. "We have some really good stuff for the kick-off."

The "Kick-Off" is essentially the big main event that'll unveil all of the juicy games, E3-style, while the streams following will give viewers a closer look at certain games and insight from developers or publishers. Speaking of which, here's everyone who is going to be there:

2K

Activision

Amazon Games

Annapurna Interactive

Bandai Namco Enterainment

Battlestate Games

Blizzard Entertainment

Capcom

Devolver Digital

Dotemu

Electronic Arts

Epic Games

Finji

Frontier

Gearbox Publishing

Hi-Rez Studios

Innersloth

Kock Media

Mediatonic

MiHoYo

PlayStation

Psyonix

Raw Fury

Riot Games

Saber Interactive

Sega

Steam

Square Enix

Tribeca Festival

Tencent Games

Warner Bros. Games

Ubisoft

Wizards of the Coast

Xbox

The Kick Off Live! stream will also include a live performance from Weezer who will be unveiling a "stream-safe" game soundtrack during the event that streamers are free to reuse during their own broadcasts.

There will also be a showcase for indie games called Days of the Devs, but that will be wrapped into the same event, which is produced by iam8bit and Double Fine Productions.

"The Day of the Devs team handpicked the best of the games and performances from hundreds of submissions from all around the world. What they've put together is, for the ninth year in a row, an incredibly inspiring celebration of gaming's creative spirit," Double Fine's Tim Schafer said in a press release.

Don't forget, the Summer Game Fest 2021 will kick off June 10 at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET / 6 PM GMT, so stay tuned.