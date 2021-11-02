Best Black Friday tech deals at Currys: cheap laptops, earbuds, monitors and more

The Currys Black Friday sale is almost here and there are already hundreds of deals to pick from across laptops, headphones, tablets, monitors, smartphones and more.

This is the best time of the year to snag a saving on many gadgets from many shops, but you can sure that Currys is cooking up something special. In fact, as you can see on the retailer's Black Friday page, each purchase will be covered by a price promise, to refund you the difference if you find it cheaper (including discount codes).

But that doesn't mean you can't save right now, as Currys already has some absolute belters!

Best Currys PC World laptop deals

Image Samsung Galaxy Book Pro: was £1,099, now £899 @ Currys

This 13-inch ultrabook offers impressive price-to-performance, including an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, along with a gorgeous FHD screen for creativity. View Deal

Image Asus ZenBook Duo UX482EA: was £1,499, now £999 @ Currys

A dual-screen powerhouse for under a grand! Packing impressive performance, thanks to the 11th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, plus dual touchscreens with great colour and brightness, this is a beast. View Deal

Image Acer Swift 3: was £799 now £669 @ Currys

Seriously affordable for the power you get — this Acer Swift 3 is configured with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, a Quad HD screen, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.

View Deal

Best Currys PC World headphone deals

Image Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds: was £69 now £49 @ Currys

The Jabra Elite Active 65t are the best wireless earbuds to buy. These sports specific earbuds outperform their budget price in terms of sound. With dust and water resistance, these are great for everything from conference calls to workouts. View Deal

Image Urbanears Luma wireless earbuds: was £79.99 now £19.97 @ Currys

Save a massive £60 on these earbuds, which takes this mid-tier pair to a true budget status. With up to 5 hours of battery life, 13mm drivers and splash resistance, this is a great low-cost option. View Deal

Image LG Tone Free FN7: was £179.99, now £89 @ Currys

A decent pair of premium earbuds with a deep £90 discount. The Tone Free FN7s give you up to 7 hours of listening time, boosted 24 with the bacteria-destroying case, along with a comfortable fit, active noise cancellation and deep bass technology. View Deal

Best Currys PC World monitor deals

Image Samsung Odyssey G5 LC27G55TQWUXEN: was £299, now £289 @ Currys PC World

Ignore the long-winded naming conventions of Samsung monitors and you'll find a great gaming monitor! This 27-inch curved screen rocks a 1440- resolution and buttery smooth 144Hz refresh rate. View Deal

Image 4K monitor for £250! Samsung LU28E590DS: was £299, now £249 @ Currys

Another long name, another belter of a monitor. With a 4K resolution, this is great for both productivity by day and entertainment by night. View Deal