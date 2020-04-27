Bose 700 noise cancelling headphones now $100 off at Best Buy

Bose 700 noise cancelling headphones are among the audio industry's best wireless headphones. They rarely see a price drop, which is why we're excited to bring you this excellent deal.

Right now, you can get the Bose 700 Wireless Headphones for $299 at Best Buy. Normally priced at $399, that's $100 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for these noise-cancelling headphones.

In fact, this is one of the best headphones deals we've seen all month.

Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones: was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy

The Bose 700 noise cancelling headphones offer stellar noise-cancelling technology and up to 20 hours of battery life. They also support Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. They're currently $100 off, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for these wireless headphones. View Deal

The Bose 700s provide stellar noise cancelling and up to 20 hours of battery life.

They feature an over-ear design, intuitive touch controls, and a powerful microphone system. This makes them great for streaming, gaming and work from home remote conferencing.

In our Bose 700 review , we loved their detailed, accurate sound and excellent noise cancellation technology. We gave them a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and the Editor's Choice award for their overall performance and sleek, low-profile design.

At 9 ounces, the Bose 700s are lighter than the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones (9.7 ounces) and heavier than the Bose QuietComfort 35 II (8.3 ounces).

With their featherweight frame and cushy, leatherette ear pads, the Bose 700s are supremely comfortable. Sound-wise, the Bose 700 deliver detailed audio and crisp mids. You can use the Bose compaction app for iOS and Android devices to adjust the headphones' noise-cancellation level and choose your favorite digital assistant (Google Assistant, Siri or Alexa).

This rare Bose headphones deal won't last long, so be sure to scoop them up while you can.