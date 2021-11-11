Trending

Black Friday Phone Deals 2021: Cheap iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6 and more

Here are the best Black Friday phone deals worth your hard-earned money

Black Friday Phone deals
The Black Friday smartphone deals of 2021 prove this is the best time of the year to buy a new iPhone or Android phone, with huge savings across the board.

To help you find the best bang for your buck, we’ve put together this handy guide, which points you in the right direction towards the biggest discounts on current and previous-gen phones.

Of course, Black Friday is kicking off on November 26, but this is more than a day. Some offers and sales are already kicking off and are probably already at their best prices.

Black Friday iPhone deals

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max: Up to $900 off with a trade-in @ T-Mobile

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max: Up to $900 off with a trade-in @ T-Mobile
With a huge discount available on both the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, to both new and existing T-Mobile customers, this is an awesome time to pick up one of Apple’s latest pro phones — sporting ProMotion displays and an incredible camera system.

iPhone 13: Up to $800 off with a trade-in, and $1000 with a switch @ Verizon

iPhone 13: Up to $800 off with a trade-in, and $1000 with a switch @ Verizon
New and existing customers can get up to $800 off an iPhone 13 with a trade-in on an eligible unlimited data plan. Also, new customers can get a $1,000 gift card as a welcome bonus too!

iPhone 12: Was $20 per month, now $15 per month @ AT&amp;T

iPhone 12: Was $20 per month, now $15 per month @ AT&T
The iPhone 12 is still a damn impressive phone, which is made even better with this plan for a mere fifteen bucks.

Black Friday Android phone deals

Google Pixel 6 Pro: up to $700 off with eligible trade-in @ AT&amp;T

Google Pixel 6 Pro: up to $700 off with eligible trade-in @ AT&T
New and existing customers can trade in their phone to take a significant chunk off the cost of an Unlimited plan. After the $30 activation fee, you could be getting this plan for $6.67 a month on a 36-month plan.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: was $999 now $924 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: was $999 now $924 @ Amazon
As you can read in our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review, there’s a lot to love about this phone — from the durable construction, to the great flexible display and more! Now, enjoy $75 off.

Google Pixel 6: up to $200 off @ AT&amp;T

Google Pixel 6: up to $200 off @ AT&T
Get the new 128GB Google Pixel 6 for just $15 a month on the AT&T Installment Plan. This offer is available to both new and existing customers, and comes with 5G data included, FirstNet-ready capabilities and additional network security thanks to AT&T’s ActiveArmor.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: was $19.45 per month, now $10 per month @ AT&amp;T

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: was $19.45 per month, now $10 per month @ AT&T
Samsung’s impressive Galaxy S20 FE 5G packs some impressive specs, decent long-term software support and a super low monthly price. This is a great option for those looking for a good phone on a budget.

OnePlus 9 Pro: was $1,069 now $889 @ Amazon

OnePlus 9 Pro: was $1,069 now $889 @ Amazon
OnePlus’ pure flagship is an absolute beauty with $180 off the list price. The camera partnership with Hasselblad produces some incredible shots, the Snapdragon 888 and big battery is powerful with stamina, and the premium construction is stylish.

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He specializes in finding the best deals to make sure you never pay more than you should for gadgets! Jason takes a particular interest in writing and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 