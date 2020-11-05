Black Friday phone deals: Save big on iPhone 12 and more

The best Black Friday phone deals are dropping early this season with steep discounts on today's best smartphones.

We're currently seeing tons of Black Friday phone deals on the iPhone 12, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S20 and more. Whether you want a new phone for yourself or someone special, now is the time to save hundreds. As Apple's next-gen iPhone 12 release date nears with prices starting at $699, AT&T has one the best Black Friday phone deals so far.

Beginning November 6, you can save $700 on the Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 mini at AT&T. Even better, this massive discount nets you the iPhone mini for FREE. To get this deal, you must buy the iPhone 12 on AT&T's 30-month leasing plan, subscribe to an AT&T Unlimited plan, and trade-in an eligible device.

The Apple iPhone 12 is the best smartphone for most people.

It packs a 6.1-inch (2,532 x 1170) Super Retina OLED display, an Apple A14 Bionic processor, 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

In our iPhone 12 review, we loved its beautiful design and excellent cameras. We were so impressed by its unmatched performance and battery life that we gave it the Editor's Choice stamp of approval.

If you're looking for an unlocked phone, Amazon has the Editor's Choice Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G on sale for $1,099 ($200 off). With its massive 6.7-inch 1080p AMOLED display, speedy Snapdragon 865 Plus processor and nifty S-Pen, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is one of the best Android phones to buy.

Black Friday falls on November 27 and we expect to see tons of deals on the industry's best mobile tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2020 deals hub for this year's best Black Friday discounts.

If you don't want to wait, check out the best early Black Friday phone deals you can get right now.

Black Friday phone deals right now

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Unlocked: was $1,199 now $999 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus bumps up the display size to a 6.7-inch, 120Hz Super AMOLED display. It uses the same versatile triple camera array as the S20 while adding a time-of-flight sensor for better portraits. And that same powerful Snapdragon 865 processor is present to deliver excellent overall performance.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G Unlocked: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

This Black Friday phone deal knocks $200 off the Galaxy Note 20 5G. Packing a 6.7-inch AMOLED (2400x1080) display, Snapdragon 865 Plus CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it's one of the best Android phones to buy. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Unlocked: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S20 features a vibrant 6.3-inch, 120Hz Super AMOLED display, a versatile triple camera array and a powerful Snapdragon 865 processor. Whether you are into gaming, productivity or photography this smartphone can do it all.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Unlocked: was $1,399 now $1,197 @ Amazon

This Black Friday Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deal takes $202 off. It features a massive 6.9-inch, 120Hz Super AMOLED display, a triple camera array with 108MP sensor and 100X Space Zoom. Moreover, it's powerful Snapdragon 865 processor paired makes it the ideal phone for gaming or productivity.View Deal

Samsung Note 20 Ultra Unlocked: was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon

Currently, Amazon is taking $200 off the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 6.9-inch phone. It packs a pro-level 108MP sensor camera with 50x zoom, a stunning 120Hz OLED and supports Xbox game streaming. Snag it now for an incredible price. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Unlocked: was $699 now $599 @ Amazon

One of the best Black Friday deals this week takes $100 off the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy FE 5G. This phone packs a 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080) AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855 CPU, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Rear triple camera specs 12MP wide (ƒ/1.8); 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom (ƒ/2.4); and 12MP ultrawide shooter. It also has a 32MP front camera. View Deal

Google Pixel 4XL Unlocked: was $899 now $814 @ Amazon

The Pixel 4's big brother packs a 6.3-inch OLED Smooth Display (3040 x 1440), Snapdragon 855 CPU, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There's a 12.2-MP main;16-MP telephoto camera setup on the back complemented by an 8MP front camera. View Deal

Google Pixel 4 Unlocked: was $642 now $575 @ Amazon

The upcoming Pixel 5 is the heir of the Google flagship throne, which translates to discounts on the Pixel 4. It packs a 5.7-inch OLED Smooth Display (2280 x 1080), Snapdragon 855 CPU, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Its camera setup consists of a 12.2-MP primary wide and 16-MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom on the back and an 8-MP front camera. View Deal