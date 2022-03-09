Asus VivoBook Flip 14-inch convertible laptop falls to just $399

The Asus VivoBook Flip 14-inch laptop features a 360-degree hinge design. If you're on the hunt for a sub-$400 flexible laptop, you'll like this deal.

Right now, you can pick up the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 for just $399 on Amazon — its lowest price ever. Typically, this laptop retails for $479, so that's $80 in savings.

Asus VivoBook Flip 14: was $479 now $399 @ Amazon

Now $80 off, the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 is more affordable than ever. This flexible laptop's 360-degree hinge design converts to tablet, stand or tent mode. It features a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 3.0-GHz Intel Core i3-1115G4 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Integrated graphics, and 128GB SSD.

The Asus VivoBook Flip 14 is one of the best convertible laptops around. Its 360-degree hinge lets you convert from laptop to tablet, stand or tent mode. This particular notebook packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 3.0-GHz Intel Core i3-1115G4 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Integrated graphics, and 128GB SSD.

Powered by Windows 10 in S mode, similar to a Chromebook, it's streamlined for performance and security.

In our Asus VivoBook Flip 14 review, the laptop earned a high rating of 4 of 5-stars for its powerful performance and ample port selection. Our review unit's AMD Ryzen 7 CPU and 8GB of RAM hardware breezed through multitasking performance tests.

The laptop in this deal runs on Intel's 11th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU alongside 4GB of RAM. That's all you need to tackle day-to-day tasks like creating documents, streaming content and web browsing.

Weighing 3.3 pounds and measuring 12.7 x 8.6 x 0.72 inches, the VivoBook Flip 14 is on par with its competitors. It's just as portable as the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (3 pounds, 11.8 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches) and HP Spectre x360 14 (3 pounds, 11.8 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches).

Despite its compact size, the VivoBook Flip 14 offers plenty of ports. For your connectivity needs, you get an HDMI port, USB 3.2 Type-A port, USB 3.2 Type-C port and USB 2.0 port. It also has a headphone jack and microSD card reader for transferring and storing files.