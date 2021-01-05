Asus Chromebook Flip C436 price cut knocks $100 off our favorite 2-in-1

The Asus Chromebook Flip C436 2-in-1 is one of our top pick Chrome OS laptops for its elegant design and fast performance. For a limited time, you can snag our favorite convertible Chromebook for a stellar price.

Currently, Amazon has the Asus Chromebook Flip C436 on sale for $699.99. Normally $800, that's $100 off and the lowest price we've seen for this 2-in-1 laptop. By comparison, it's $48 cheaper than Best Buy's current price for the same model. This is one of the best Chromebook deals we've seen for 2021 so far.

Asus Chromebook Flip C436 deal

Asus Chromebook Flip C436 2-in-1: was $800 now $699.99 @ Amazon

At $100 off, the Editor's Choice Asus Chromebook Flip C436 is at its best price yet. It packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touchscreen, 2.1-GHz Core i3-10110U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. This laptop earned a 4/5 star rating with us for its sleek design, vivid 1080p display, and fast performance.View Deal

The Asus Chromebook Flip C436 is one of the best Chromebooks for the money.

It features a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touchscreen, 2.1-GHz 2.1-GHz Core i3-10110U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Alongside built-in storage, you get an extra 15GB of free cloud storage and unlimited image storage in Google Photos. Chromebooks also include an additional 100GB of free Google One storage for 12-months and other Google Perks.

In our Asus Chromebook Flip C436 review, we loved the laptop's sleek design, vivid 1080p display, and fast performance. We were also impressed by the Chromebook's battery life which endured 9 hours and 25-minutes on our Laptop Mag battery test. Overall, the Asus Chromebook Flip C436 earned a 4 out of 5 star rating with us as well as our Editor's Choice award.

When it comes to design, the Chromebook Flip C436 is a clean-looking laptop. It features a magnesium alloy chassis with an ivory lid, accented with both a Chrome and Asus logo. The Chromebook's rectangular, 360 degree flippable hinges enable it to easily transform into a tablet, stand or tent mode for viewing.

In terms of performance, Google's lightweight Chrome operating system running on Intel's Core i3-10110U and 8GB of RAM SoC makes for one speedy machine. During real-world testing, we loaded 22 Chrome tabs, four of which played 1080p YouTube videos, with no issues. Even when we opened the Play Store to download a free Android game, there wasn't a hint of lag.

In our lab, the Chromebook Flip C436 landed a score of 2,699 on the Geekbench 5.0 overall performance test. That beats the scores of competitors like the Google PixelBook Go (1,356, Core i5-8200Y) and Samsung Galaxy Chromebook (2,232, Core i5-10210U).

At 12.6 x 8.1 x 0.5 inches and 2.5 pounds, the Chromebook Flip is one of the sleekest 14-inch laptops we've tested. Although slightly heavier, it's just about the same size of the Google Pixelbook Go (12.2 x 8.1 x 0.5 inches, 2.3 pounds). It's slightly larger and heavier than the Galaxy Chromebook (11.9 x 8 x 0.4 inches, 2.3 pounds) and slimmer and lighter than its predecessor, the Chromebook Flip C434 (12.6 x 8 x 0.6 inches, 3.1 pounds).

As for ports, Asus outfitted the Chromebook Flip C436 with two USB-C ports, a microSD slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.