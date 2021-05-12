Asus Chromebook Flip C433 down to its lowest ever price in huge 2-in-1 deal

Over the years, Asus has worked hard to create some incredible Chromebooks, with the C433 being one of its more impressive convertible entries. In fact, the brand ranks high in our best Chromebooks list.

What makes it better? A massive price cut. Right now at Amazon, you can pick up the Asus Chromebook Flip C433 for just $368.60, which is a massive $130 saving.

Asus Chromebook Flip C433 deal

Asus Chromebook Flip C433: was $499 now $368.60 @ Amazon

This convertible Chromebook packs plenty of power into a seriously stylish chassis. It comes packed with an Intel Core m3 CPU, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage, along with a gorgeous FHD display up top and a package that is just 0.6-inches thin.View Deal

On the 360-degree hinge for great work and play usage, you’ll find a gorgeous energy-efficient 14-inch FHD touchscreen with an HD webcam above it for all your stay-at-home video conferencing needs.

Keeping things going through your day-to-day essentials of casual office work or education is a 1.1-GHz Intel Core m3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. The latter may not sound huge, but given the cloud-centric OS, is not a problem whatsoever.

All of this is stuffed into a seriously portable frame (12.7 x 8.1 x 0.6-inches and a weight of 3.1 pounds) and it offers real stamina with a 10-hour battery life. All in all, it's incredible value for money.