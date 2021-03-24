Apple's VR headset could weigh less than an iPhone 12

According to recent reports, Apple's rumored upcoming mixed reality headset will come with advanced eye-tracking capabilities. Ming-Chi Kuo, a reliable Apple analyst, said recently in a research brief released to 9to5Mac that Apple is working on a hybrid ultra-short focal length lens which they hope will keep the weight under 5.3 ounces.

Currently, most VR headsets weigh around 300 grams and tend to be bulky, if not cumbersome. Apple hopes to resolve these issues by adopting Fresnel's hybrid ultra-short focal length lenses that have improved field of view and will reduce the weight and overall thickness.

Ming-Chi Kuo firmly believes the new Apple-created headset will weigh less than 5.3 ounces, giving it a huge advantage over the current headsets available today. According to Kuo, the lenses will be made of plastic instead of glass, which will bring down the overall weight of the unit.

Kuo also mentions that Apple will use Micro-OLED displays within the headset to compensate for the known reduced brightness of Fresnel hybrid lenses. Kuo had revealed that earlier this month, the Apple VR headset would come with 15 built-in camera lenses. Although many rumors have the Apple VR headset being released in 2022 and costing upwards of $1000, Kuo is adamant that they will be delayed due to supply issues.