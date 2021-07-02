Apple's 2020 iPad Pro falls to $699 in 4th of July weekend sale

Although it's no longer Apple's flagship tablet, the 2020 iPad Pro is still one of the best tablets to buy. Its robust feature set and laptop killing performance make it a solid option.

For a limited time, you can get the 11-inch iPad Pro for $699 from B&H. It normally retails for $799, so that's $100 in savings. It's the second-lowest price we've ever seen for this tablet and one of the best iPad deals available right now.

iPad Pro deal

Apple iPad Pro 11" 2020 (128GB): was $799 now $699 @ B&H

Now $100 off, the Apple iPad Pro is down to a stellar price. It packs an 11-inch (2388 x 1668) edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, A12Z Bionic CPU, 128GB of storage, and a dual-camera system with a LIDAR scanner.View Deal

Apple's iPad Pro is one of the industry's most versatile tablets. An optional detachable keyboard (sold separately) lets you convert it into a mini laptop. The iPad Pro in this deal packs an 11-inch (2388 x 1668) Liquid Retina display, an A12Z Bionic CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. There's also a 12MP dual-camera system onboard with a LIDAR scanner and Wi-Fi 6 support.

As we note in our 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2020) review, we were amazed by its ridiculously fast A12Z Bionic CPU performance, brilliant display, and improved cursor control. We gave the iPad Pro an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

In our lab, the iPad Pro achieved a score of 4,720 on the multi-core portion of the Geekbench 5 overall performance test. It beat the previous-gen iPad Pro's A12X Bionic chip (4,635) as well as the Microsoft Surface Pro 7's 10th gen Intel Core i5 chip (4,443).

Design-wise, the iPad Pro looks nearly identical to its successor. It has the same sleek and stylish appearance as we come to expect from Apple devices. At 0.2 inches thin and 1 pound, the iPad Pro is on par with the Galaxy Tab S7 (0.2 inches, 1.1 pounds). By comparison, it's lighter than the Surface Pro 7 (0.3 inches, 1.7 pounds).

There's no telling how long this deal will last so we recommend you make haste to snag it.