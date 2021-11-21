Apple Watch SE falls to $219 in premature Black Friday deal

The Apple Watch SE is now on sale for its lowest price yet, just days before Black Friday 2021. One of the best GPS smartwatches out there, the Apple Watch SE is a more affordable Apple Watch Series 7 alternative.

For a limited time, you can get the Apple Watch SE for $219 at Amazon. That's $60 off and the Apple Watch SE's lowest price yet.

In terms of Black Friday Apple deals, this is one of the best you can get.

Apple Watch SE Black Friday deal

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $269 now $219 @ Amazon Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $269 now $219 @ Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon is slashing $60 off the Apple Watch SE via on page coupon. Apple's mid-tier smartwatch houses the same CPU found in the Apple Watch 5 and a display that's 30% brighter than the Apple Watch 3. This smartwatch supports emergency calls, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter.

The Apple Watch SE is one of the mobile tech industry's best wearables. It runs on the same CPU found in the Apple Watch 5.

Over the Apple Watch 3, the Watch SE's display is 30% brighter and it supports emergency calling, fall detection and noise monitoring. Rounding out the Apple Watch SE's specs is 50-meter water resistance, a built-in compass, and an always-on altimeter.

Although we didn't test this smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series is praised for its comprehensive health and fitness tracking functionality. The watch's seamless Apple device connectivity and MacBook unlocking capabilities make it the best smartwatch for most Apple users.

If you're looking for a smartwatch that doesn't cost a small fortune, the Apple Watch SE is a solid buy.