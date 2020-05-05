Apple iPad now $80 off in cheap tablet deal

We have good news if you were hoping for an excellent iPad deal this month. For a limited time, you can save some cash on Apple's best-selling 10-inch tablet.

Currently, Best Buy has the latest Apple iPad on sale for $249.99. That's $80 off its $329.99 list price and the second-lowest price we've seen for this iPad.

It's one of the best tablet deals we've seen so far this month.

Apple iPad 10.2" 2019 (32GB): was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy

This 7th-generation iPad is an excellent tablet with a bright display, long battery life and keyboard support. The base model offers 32GB of data storage and is currently $80 off at Best Buy. View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2" 2019 (128GB): was $429 now $329 @ Best Buy

This 7th Gen iPad packs a 128GB storage capacity which is ample room to store apps and photos. At $100 off, it's back to its all-time low price and one of the best iPad deals we've seen this spring. View Deal

The 2019 Apple iPad tablet is one of the best tablets of 2020 – and for good reason.

It features a bright and colorfully crisp 10.2-inch Retina display, an A10 Fusion chip, and Touch ID. Even better, it supports Apple Pencil and Apple's Smart keyboard cover, so it can double as a sketch pad and a laptop.

In our Apple iPad review, we liked its gorgeous display, 12-hour long battery life, and keyboard support. Don't let the age of Apple's A10 Fusion chip fool you, it still provides ample power for productivity and gaming.

In real-world tests, the iPad demonstrated acceptable speed while moving among a half dozen Safari tabs (including this review as a Google Doc), a 1080p YouTube video, and the Twitter app.

Now $80 off, the 2019 iPad is a great cheap tablet under $300. Best Buy also has the 7th Gen iPad on sale for $329 ($100 off) if you need more app storage.

Apple deals are only as good as stock permits, so don't hesitate too long to snag a cheap iPad.