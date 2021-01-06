Don’t miss it! AirPods Pro drop to just $199

The Apple AirPods Pro are among the best noise-cancelling headphones you can get right now. But with this price drop, they are even better.

For a limited time, P.C. Richard & Son and Woot have taken $50 off the list price — reducing the AirPods Pro to just $199.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 at P.C. Richard & Son

Great noise cancellation and sound quality combine in a comfortable, sweat-resistant design to make the AirPods Pro a no-brainer for Apple users. The changeable tips help them fit no matter what size ears you have. This deal is also available at Woot. View Deal

There’s a reason we called the AirPods Pro “the complete package.”

Pairing is a cinch thanks to Apple’s H1 chip, the fit is extremely comfortable, the microphones pick up your voice during calls loud and clear, and balanced audio sounds great across music and podcasts — uninterrupted by the outside world because of the decent noise cancellation.