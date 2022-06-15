Grab Apple's AirPods Max at an all-time low price — Daily Deals

Apple's AirPods Max are among the best wireless headphones to buy, but if you don't want to pay top dollar, you can now pick up these cans with a £120 price cut.



Right now, the AirPods Max are down to £429 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's one of the best prices we've seen for Apple's pricey but impressive headphones. However, there's one catch: this price cut is only for the Silver model. There are nifty discounts on the other colours too, but not as much as the clean Silver pair. If you're looking to invest in high-quality headphones, grab these.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Max: was £549 now £429 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now £120 off, the AirPods Max are among the best wireless headphones to buy. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

Today’s best deals: In more detail

(opens in new tab) MSI Katana GF66 with RTX 3070: was £1,399 now £999 @ Laptops Direct (opens in new tab)

Now £400 off, this is the cheapest RTX 3070 gaming laptop we've ever seen. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB RAM, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of graphics memory. For storage and transferring files, there's a speedy 512GB SSD onboard.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G7 28-inch Gaming Monitor: was £699 now £549 @ Currys (opens in new tab)

Save a nifty £150 on the Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor. This 3,840 x 2,160-pixel resolution 4K display has a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR400 support, ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio, and Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm/GPS): was £369 now £299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Apple's latest smartwatch features a brighter display and a new 64-bit dual-core S7 processor. What's more, its built-in blood oxygen sensors support Apple's Blood Oxygen app for comprehensive health monitoring. And now, thanks to a 19% saving, it's cheaper than ever!

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book: was £835 now £529 @ Laptops Direct (opens in new tab)

Now cheaper than ever before, the Samsung Galaxy Book (2021) (opens in new tab) with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD is an absolute steal. From its speedy processing power that is only bested by the M1 MacBook Air in the sub-£1,000 category to the comfortable keyboard and variety of ports, you can't go wrong with this sturdy Galaxy Book.

(opens in new tab) Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14: was £1,899 now £1,763 @ John Lewis (opens in new tab)

John Lewis is slashing £136 off the 512GB model MacBook Pro 14. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 14-core GPU for graphics. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 (opens in new tab) review, its elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life earned it a 4 out of 5-star rating. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for power users.

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.