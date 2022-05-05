Apple AirPods 3 drop to cheapest ever price in of just £137 — Daily Deals

Right now, you can pick up a pair of AirPods 3 for their lowest ever price, thanks to a huge £31 saving on Amazon!

Yes, it's normal to see discounts on AirPods. The AirPods Pro are £50 off, and AirPods Max are £128 off (one of those "oops, we priced this wrong" huge savings).

But the latest AirPods 3 have always only been around a tenner off, which is what makes this additional saving so special! It's an offer that you're not going to see again for a long time.

Alongside this, Logitech's StreamCam is cheaper than ever, the Apple Watch Series 7 is cheaper than ever and Nintendo Switch Sports is (you guessed it) cheaper than ever. This is a good day for deals!

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Apple AirPods 3rd Generation: was £169 now £137 @ Amazon

Now 18% off, the the 3rd generation AirPods are at an all time low price. They're sweat and water resistant with spatial audio provides 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of play time and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Tablet: was £749 now £699 @ Currys

The iPad Pro is currently £50 off at Currys. Powered by the same M1 chip found in the latest MacBooks, the 2021 iPad Pro brings blazing performance to Apple's best-selling tablets. The iPad Pro in this deal packs an 11-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 CPU and 128GB of storage.

Nintendo Switch Sports: was £39 now £32 @ Amazon

Nintendo heads back to the success of Wii Sports and brings these mini games back for a new generation. Get ready for a tonne of fun at a dirt cheap price!

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (PS4): was £49 now £34 @ Monster Shop

The incredible Lego Star Wars series hits its ultimate form with this content-dense iteration packed with levels, a renewed gameplay engine and slick visuals with that classic humour you know and love.

Nothing ear (1): was £99 now £74 @ Amazon

The Nothing ear (1) are one of the best pairs of true wireless earbuds you can buy — with expressive 11mm drivers, a unique transparent design and strong ANC. Now, they are back to their lowest ever price.

Logitech StreamCam: was £139, now £62 @ Amazon

The Logitech StreamCam is one of the best webcams on the market and its now 55% off at Amazon, the lowest price we've ever seen it. With a contemporary design and high quality video, this webcam is ideal for streaming and video conferencing, perfect for the new modern way of working. It's available in black at this price, or in white for an extra £5.

Gigabyte G5 (RTX 3060): was £979 now £799 @ eBuyer

Packing plenty of power into a shockingly affordable package, Gigabyte’s G5 sports a 10th gen Intel Core i5 CPU, GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB GDDR6, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD. Up top for peak performance on the go is a 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display and comfortable keyboard.

SanDisk Portable SSD (2TB): was £279 now £176 @ Amazon

The SanDisk 500GB Portable SSD is built for everyday use. It's water and dust resistant, which makes it perfect for on-the-go use. It delivers high transfer speeds of up to 520MB/s.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm/GPS): was £369 now £328 @ Amazon

Apple's latest smartwatch features a brighter display and a new 64-bit dual-core S7 processor. What's more, its built-in blood oxygen sensors support Apple's Blood Oxygen app for comprehensive health monitoring.

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.