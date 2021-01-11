Act fast! Save $514 on this Alienware m15 R3 gaming laptop

With high-powered specs and a breathtaking display, we love the Alienware m15 R3 gaming laptop . Beyond our own praise-filled words, this brand is synonymous with creating ultimate gaming experiences both at home and on-the-go.

The one problem? Alienware hardware can run a bit expensive, which is why any time there is a deal this big, it’s simply unmissable. Fortunately, you can now get over $500 off the m13 R3 with a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU — it now costs just $1299.99.

Alienware m15 R3: was $1813.98, now $1299.99 @ Dell

This gaming laptop comes packed with all the power you need to handle even the more graphically intense games handily — a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate, 10th gen Intel Core i7-10750H, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD.View Deal

When it comes to a good gaming laptop, you need two things — plenty of power and a well-ventilated chassis. This Alienware offers both without sacrificing a slim, portable profile.

It looks ultra-futuristic and is sure to stand out from the pack of portable setups, but this design is deliberate for holding Alienware’s unique Vapor Chamber technology and dual-intake dual-exhaust airflow, which is needed given the sheer quantity of parts to keep cool.

Packed inside this rig is a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H CPU running at up to 5GHz, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti with 6GB GDDR6, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD. And of course, as you need for any serious gaming, a buttery smooth 144Hz display at 15.6 inches with FHD resolution.

The battery life may not last long (similar to what you’ll see across many power-hungry gaming laptops), but this has some of the best bang for your buck that you’ll find across many laptop deals today.