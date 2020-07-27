AirPods Pro are back on sale for $219

Black Friday deals in July continue this week with generous discounts on today's most coveted gadgets. While supplies last, you can snag our favorite wireless earbuds for their cheapest price yet.

Right now, you can get Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $219 at Verizon. Normally, these earbuds retail for $250, so this deal takes $30 off their normal price.

It's the lowest price we've ever seen these AirPods and undercuts Amazon's current price by $15.

This is one of the best headphone deals we've seen all year.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $219 @ Verizon

With decent noise cancellation, good sound quality, and a comfortable, sweat-resistant design, the AirPods Pro is among the best wireless earbuds around. Nab them now for their lowest price yet. View Deal

The Apple AirPods Pro are among the audio industry's best noise-cancelling headphones.

These Apple earbuds are also water-and-sweat resistant and feature hands-free voice control and transparency mode.

As we note in our AirPods Pro review, we love their super comfortable design and seamless pairing with Apple devices. The AirPods Pro was given our Editor's Choice stamp of approval for their clear, balanced sound, and decent noise-cancellation.

The AirPods Pro has a larger housing than Apple's standard AirPods. Their ergonomic shape enhances comfort and secures the earbuds in place while you wear them.

Apple rates the AirPods Pro as having up to 4.5 hours of battery life and the included charging case powers up the buds about five to six times between charges.

In real-world testing, the AirPods Pro effortless pair to our device thanks to their built-in Apple H1 chip. To connect the earbuds, you simply open the AirPods Pro case and press Connect when a pop-up menu appears.

Simply put, the AirPods Pro trumps the standard AirPods in nearly every way. So if you want some comfortable earbuds for at home videoconferencing or private listening on your iPad or Macbook, the AirPods Pro is a solid pick.

Like all AirPods deals, there's no telling how long supplies will last so we recommend you snag them while you can.