Aero 15 gaming laptop hits lowest price ever for Cyber Monday

We've seen plenty of powerful laptops get a price drop for Cyber Monday. Not all of these deals are the same, however. While most higher-end laptops highlight a certain feature, there's only one device that arrives equipped with a RTX 2070 GPU, Thunderbolt 3 Connectivity and a 1 TB PCIe SSD. If you're looking for power-house components within a highly portable chassis, Amazon is selling the Gigabyte AERO 15 gaming laptop for only $1,899.

Aero 15 Gaming Laptop: was $2,599 now $1,899

Gigabyte's ray-tracing capable gaming laptop comes equipped with an 8th Gen i9 CPU, RTX 2070 GPU, 16 GB of RAM and a speedy 1 TB SSD.View Deal

While a bit pricey, this laptop's specs ensure you'll be using it for years to come. Utilizing a Full HD 144 Hz panel with a micro-sized bezel from LG, every little detail on the Aero 15 is crystal clear. This is essential to appreciating ray-traced graphics made possible by the 8GB RTX 2070 on board.

All components in the AERO are made by some of the top brands including Intel, LG, and Samsung. For the price, you'd be hard pressed to find a similar build.