Acer unveils the first-ever 17-inch Chromebook — and it packs some serious power

Acer announced a new line of Chromebooks, including the first-ever 17-inch Chromebook in the Acer Chromebook 317 and another first in the industry — Intel Evo-verified Chromebooks packed with 11th Gen Intel Core processors.



Along with Acer's new 17-inch Chromebook, expect an update on the amazing Chromebook Spin 713, a 14-inch Chromebook 514, and the lightweight Chromebook 314 designed for students. While there are no specific dates, Acer's new line of laptops is expected to launch as soon as this June. Buckle up and check out which Chromebook best suits you.

Acer Chromebook 317

The first-ever 17-inch Chromebook, the Acer Chromebook 317 (CB317-1H) will be available starting this June, with prices starting at $379.99 in North America and €399 in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

The Chromebook 317's biggest feature is its display, equipped with a 17.3-inch, 1080p FHD IPS display with a 16:9 aspect ratio surrounded by narrow bezels. There's also an optional multi-touch IPS display available, which comes with Acer's CineCrytal for a brightly lit display.



Under the hood, expect up to Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processors or a Celeron N5100 CPU, Intel UHD graphics, up to 128GB of eMMC storage, and up to 8GB of dual-channel DDR4X RAM.



The Chromebook is also equipped with USB 3.2 Type-C ports on both sides, along with USB-A ports. It also boasts Wi-FI 6 connectivity and stereo speakers along the side of its (optional) backlit keyboard. Acer claims it has up to 10 hours of battery life, but there's no knowing for sure until we test it out.



Its chassis has dimensions of 401.2 x 267.1 x 22.5mm (15.8 x 10.5 x 0.8-inches), and comes in at a considerably light 2.35kg for a 17-inch laptop. While we would have liked to see Intel's 11th Gen processor packed into the Chromebook 317, we'll take the formidable 17.3-inch screen on the Chromebook, instead.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713

Acer's Chromebook Spin 713 tops our list of best Chromebooks thanks to its bright screen, long battery life, and speedy performance. With this updated Chromebook Spin 713 CP713-3W now equipped with Intel's 11th Gen processor, Acer appears to have made it even more appealing.

Prices for the Chromebook Spin 713 start at $699.99 and €769 in EMEA, and will release this June. However, Acer indicates the first configuration will be available as soon as today, sporting an Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB for storage. Keep an eye out at Best Buy.



While this configuration is impressive, it can be equipped with beefier specs. The Chromebook Spin 713 can boast up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor, Intel Iris X graphics, up to 16GB of dual-channel DDR4X RAM, up to NVMe PCIe Gen3 256GB SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life. Acer piques our interest with these specs on a Chromebook.



The Spin 713's 13.5-inch display boasts 2256 x 1504-pixel resolution on a multi-touch TFT IPS panel, with Acer claiming it now comes with 18% more vertical screen space.



Additional perks include two USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 for speedy data transfers, DTS Audio with a built-in "smart amplifier," and the added bonus of transforming the Chromebook into laptop, tablet, tent, or display modes. Since it's highly portable, it also boasts MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability.



The 2-in-1 Chromebook has dimensions of 300.6 x 235 x 16.9mm (11.8 x 9.2 x 0.66-inches), and comes in at a measly 1.37kg. We're excited to see the improvements coming to the Acer Chromebook Spin 713, and whether it can keep its title of being the best Chromebook on the market.

Acer Chromebook 514

As for the 14-inch Acer Chromebook 514 (CB514-1W), expect the laptop to be available in North America this October, with prices starting at $599.99, and in EMEA this August starting at €549.



Acer's new 14-inch Chromebook is built for professionals, offering up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processors, Intel Iris X graphics, up to 8GB of dual-channel DDR4X RAM, up to NVMe PCIe 256GB SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life.



The Chromebook 514 offers multiple display options, including an FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio, along with an optional 10-finger multi-touch screen available. There's also an HD (1266 x 768) display.



The 14-inch laptop also delivers two USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 and DTS Audio with the same built-in smart amplifier as the Chromebook Spin 713. Also, expect MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability.



In terms of size, it has dimensions of 12.7 x 8.6 x 0.75-inches and weighs 3.1 pounds. There is also an Acer Chromebook Enterprise 514 for businesses packed with built-in security and secure access to data and apps for the cloud workforce.

Acer Chromebook 314

Last but certainly not least, Acer's Chromebook 314 (CB314-2H) is targeted at students an will be available in North America this July, with prices starting at an affordable $269.99. In EMEA, the Chromebook will be coming out this August, starting at €329.

In terms of specs, expect a MediaTek MT8183 octa-core ARM processor, a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU, 8GB of dual-channel DDR4X RAM, up to 64GB of eMMC storage, Wi-Fi 5 connectivity, and up to an impressive 15 hours of battery life.



The Chromebook 314 has a variety of displays available with 7.3mm bezels, including a 14-inch HD (1366 x 768) IPS display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, along with an FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Additionally, there's a multi-touch IPS panel available.



Its 14-inch form factor has dimensions of 12.8 x 8.7 x 0.77-inches, weighing in at a lightweight 3.3 pounds. The Acer Chromebook 314's affordable price makes it an ideal Chromebook option for students.