Acer unveils four new Chromebooks for students — and they're all under $500

On the hunt for a new, affordable Chromebook for school? You're in luck! Acer announced a quartet of brand spankin' new Chrome OS devices tailor-made for students: the Chromebook 314, Chromebook 511, Chromebook 512, Chromebook 314 and Chromebook Spin 311.

All four have different benefits and advantages, so students should be able to choose the perfect Chromebook for their needs. Check out the descriptions below to see what each Chrome OS device has to offer.

Acer Chromebook 314

The Chromebook 314 targets older students as well as teachers and administrators. It comes with a 14-inch, full HD, touchsceen display with narrow side bezels (8.1 mm). If you happen to sit next to bright window in the office or classroom, you'll appreciate the panel's anti-glare coating.

Acer Chromebook 314 (Image credit: Acer)

If you learn (or work) from home, the 314 offers a flare-reducing webcam with Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) technology that aids with enhancing picture quality. Acer boasts that the 314 comes with built-in microphones that capture clear audio and DTS audio delivers distortion-free, high-quality sound.

The Chromebook 314 comes with up to an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, Intel UHD graphics, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of eMMC storage. Ports include two USB 3.2 Type-C, two USB 3.2 Type-A and a microSD card reader. In terms of connectivity, the Chromebook 314 features Bluetooth 5.1 and WiFi 6.

Acer Chromebook 314 (Image credit: Acer)

The 314's dimensions are 12.9 x 8.9 x 0.8 inches and it weighs 3.2 pounds. It's poised to arrive some time during the second half of 2022. It will have a starting price of $429.

Acer Chromebook 511

Unlike the Chromebook 314, the 511 hopes to win over younger, tenderfoot students. According to Acer, the 511 is safe for prepubescent pupils as it meets the ASTM F963-16 Toy Safety and UL/IEC 60950-1 standards.

Acer Chromebook 511 (Image credit: Acer)

This 11.6-inch Chromebook offers a standard or multi-touch display. Acer claims that the Chromebook 511 comes with 12 hours of battery, but we'll have to test it in our lab to know for sure. Remote-learning students will appreciate the 511's dual micrphones, flare-reducing HD webcam, and its TNR technology for enhanced video quality (particularly in low-light environments).

The Chromebook 511 is outfitted with up to a quad-core Intel Celeron N5100 processor, Intel UHD graphics, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 64GB of eMMC storage. Ports include two USB 3.2 Type-C, two USB 3.2 Type-A and a microSD card reader. The Chromebook 511 also comes with Bluetooth 5.1 and WiFi 6.

Its dimensions are 11.7 x 8.1 x 0.8 inches and its weight is 2.87 pounds. The Chromebook 511 is set for a February release and will start at $349.

Acer Chromebook 512

The Chromebook 512 is similar to the 511, but it has a slightly larger display (12 inches) and it has an aspect ratio of 3:2 (the 511 has a 16:9 aspect ratio). As such, the Chromebok 512 offers 18% more verticle space compared to the 511. Students will be able to see more text, photos, maps, and more for their studies.

Acer Chromebook 512 (Image credit: Acer)

Like the other three Chromebooks mentioned, the 512 is ideal for remote-learning experiences, offering two built-in microphones, a webcam with TNR technlogy and a blue glass IR-cut filter within the camera module that helps reduce the dreaded flaring effect.

The Chromebook 512 comes with up to an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 CPU, Intel UHD graphics, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 64GB of eMMC storage. The Chromebook 512 has two USB 3.2 Type-C ports and two USB 3.2 Type-A ports; it also sports a microSD card reader. For connectivity, the Chromebook 512 offers Bluetooth 5.1 and WiFi 6. Acer claims that the Chromebook 512 has a runtime of 12 hours.

The 12-inch Chromebook has dimensions of 11.7 x 9 x 0.8 inches; it weighs 2.8 pounds. The Chrome OS device is slated to be released this month (January) with a starting price of $349.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311

If you're seeking a convertible Chromebook, the Spin 311 may catch your eye. Thanks to its dual 360-degree hinges, it can transform into several modes, including tablet and tent. It comes with a 11.6-inch touch display made out of Corning Gorilla Glass.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (Image credit: Acer)

The Chromebook Spin 311 comes with a MediaTek MT8183 processor, Intel UHD graphics, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. Ports include USB 2.0 and USB Type-C. It also comes with Bluetooth 5.2 and WiFi 6.

The convertible Chromebook has dimensions of 11.7 x 8.2 x 0.8 inches and weighs 2.87 pounds. In terms of battery runtime, it reportedly lasts the longest of the four announced Chromebooks, enduring up to 15 hours. With a starting price of $399, the Chromebook Spin 311 will launch in March.