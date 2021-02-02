Snag the Acer Predator Helios 300 for £250 in epic gaming laptop deal

The Acer Predator Helios 300 offers blistering performance at a solid price by making some small compromises in places like the battery life and speakers, and focussing its energy on speccing the system out.

This makes for an ideal package for those who stay plugged into the mains and their headphones (which, given we’re all following a ‘stay at home’ order at the moment, is pretty much all of us). But now, with the coupon code ‘ PREDATOR250 ’ over at Box , you can save £250 on a fully loaded configuration.

Packed with premium specs at a mid-to-low tier price, this configuration of Acer's Predator Helios 300 offers a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H Hexa-core processor, dedicated GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD. Pair this with a gorgeous and gigantic 17.3-inch FHD 144Hz display and you have a real portable powerhouse.

To make an affordable gaming laptop, it’s all about balance — packing as much power into a portable chassis as possible and making some concessions to keep the overall cost down. For the Predator Helios 300, Acer has found that happy middle ground, churning out a laptop that will capably handle even the more graphically intense games.

This may have subpar battery life and tinny speakers, but in return, you will find a 17.3-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate, 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H Hexa-core CPU, dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics with 8GB GDDR6, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD.