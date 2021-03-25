Game on! Acer Predator Helios with RTX 2060 now £250 off

Picking up a gaming laptop? It’s easy to get caught up in deals that sound good on paper, but cut some corners when it comes to CPUs or GPUs.

However, this Acer Predator Helios 300 offers incredible value for your hard-earned cash. Not only does it stuff an RTX 2060 GPU into the laptop's sleek chassis, but it's also cutting £250 off the price point.

Acer Predator Helios 300 deal

Acer Predator Helios 300: was £1,399.97 now £1,149.97 @ Box.co.uk

In this deal, you get some serious power for a great price — 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. All of this performance is kept cool using Acer’s patented Aeroblade 3D cooling technology, and your games will look amazing on the 15.6-inch FHD display with an impressive 144Hz refresh rate.View Deal

When it comes to finding a good gaming laptop deal, it’s all about how much horsepower you can squeeze out of every penny invested. That is why we’re huge fans of the value for money you get here.

Up top on the Acer Predator Helios 300, you get a vivid 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and adaptive sync to combat screen tearing.

Under the hood, you’ll find a 10th gen Intel Core i7-10750H hexa-core processor and a powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB GDDR6. Multitasking is handled with 16GB DDR4 RAM, and even the most demanding of PC games can load up fast on the 1TB NVMe SSD.

This price also brings it closer to the mid-tier gaming laptop price range. So, if you're on the hunt for a new gaming rig, this is a great place to start.