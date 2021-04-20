A Windows 10 update is causing big PC gaming problems — here's how to uninstall it

Microsoft's recent Windows 10 update seems to be creating a number of problems for PC gamers, causing them to uninstall the update altogether.



Gamers have taken to Reddit to complain about the recent Windows 10 update (which Microsoft has yet to address), with users seeing unstable frame rates, consistent stuttering and VSync issues.

One user experienced a "consistent stutter in Doom Eternal," despite having an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600. However, it isn't just AMD CPUs being affected, as another user with an Intel Core i7 9700 with a GTX 2070 Super experienced similar issues.



One user noted the screen-sharing on Discord caused the frame rate in games to be "very unstable" when VSync was enabled. After uninstalling the update, every went back to normal for the gamer.



The latest KB5001330 Windows 10 update is expected to be the culprit, along with KB5001337 and the preview version of the build, KB5000842.



Even Nvidia has taken to its forums to recommends rolling back the Windows 10 update for those that are experiencing "lower performance in games" after installing the update.

If you're experiencing any issues, you'll want to uninstall the update and wait for Microsoft to push out a fix.



To roll back the latest Windows 10 update to an earlier version, click on the Start button, then click the "Settings". Navigate to "Update & Security". From there, scroll down to "View update history" and click on it.



A "View update history" window will show up, and you'll then be given the option to "Uninstall updates." You'll be given a list of updates to choose from. Select the update you want to install (in this case, KB5001330, KB5001337 or KB5000842).



Microsoft doesn't have the best track record when it comes to Windows 10 updates. At the very least, we're hoping there won't be any issues with the recently launched Xbox Cloud Gaming beta.



(H/T PC Gamer)