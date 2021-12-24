How to delete your Reddit account

Reddit can be a great source of knowledge, camaraderie and memes. Or it can be the Wild West of the internet rife with trolls and crackpot theories. One thing’s for sure, Reddit is not for everybody.

If you have been unhappy with your Reddit experience, you might want to step away from the website. However, Reddit is unique in the fact that it does not allow its users to temporarily disable their accounts. The only option is to delete your account. Keep in mind that once you delete your Reddit account, it is gone forever. There is no way to retrieve a deleted Reddit account, so you must be sure of your decision before following this tutorial. In order to delete your Reddit account, follow the steps below.

How to delete Reddit

First, open your Reddit account on your device.

Navigate to your profile at the top left of your screen and tap the profile icon. A drop-down menu will then appear.

At the bottom of the drop-down menu, you'll notice a hyperlink that says Settings. Tap on the hyperlink and you will be brought to the settings page.

Next, scroll to the bottom of the page and tap Help Center. You will then be directed to the Reddit Help Center page.

On the help page, you see a search bar. In the search bar, type Deactivate and hit search.

Scroll down and tap How do I deactivate my account? in the search results.

From there, scroll down until you see the Account Settings link. Click on it. Then you’ll be directed to the Reddit website where you will need to log in.

Once you have logged into your account, you will be directed to the website's Account settings page. Next, you will need to scroll to the bottom of the page to where you will find a Deactivate Account hyperlink. Tap the hyperlink.

Once you tap on the hyperlink, you will be asked to type in your account information. After entering your account information, hit the Deactivate hyperlink at the bottom of the page.

After completing Step 9, you will then be returned to the Login page and your Reddit account will now be permanently deactivated.