Twitter can be a great tool to have at your disposal. The social networking site r can be a wealth of knowledge, a great way to keep in touch with people and a way to rekindle once lost connections. On top of that, Twitter can provide breaking news and hilariously funny content to everyday users.

However, at times, Twitter can become a bit overwhelming and a large time waster. Whatever your reason, you’re here because you want to delete your Twitter account. This tutorial will explain just how to do so. Follow the steps below and you will learn how to delete your unwanted Twitter account.

How to Delete Twitter

Log into your Twitter account and go to the homepage.

(Image credit: twitter)

Navigate down to the bottom left of the screen and tap on the three dots under your profile emoji.

(Image credit: twitter)

Once on your profile page, tap onSettings and privacy located at the bottom of the screen.

(Image credit: twitter)

Next, tap on Your account at the very top of the screen.

(Image credit: Twitter)

Tap Deactivate your account at the bottom of the screen.

(Image credit: Twitter)

Next, you’ll see a prompt for information regarding the deactivation of your account, along with how to recover it within 30 days after deactivating it. Tap on the Deactivate hyperlink at the bottom of the page.

(Image credit: Twitter)

After completing Step 6, you’ll be asked to confirm your password in order to delete your account. Enter your password in the appropriate space.

(Image credit: twitter)

After entering your password, you will be prompted one more time if you would like to delete your account. Enter Yes, deactivate.

(Image credit: Twitter)

Once you have successfully deleted your account, you will be redirected back to the login screen.