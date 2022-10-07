Amazon Prime Early Access laptop deals — Best picks of the early Black Friday sale

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is set to be an early slice of Black Friday, which means one thing: epic laptop deals.

Set to happen on October 11-12, we’ve referred to this in the build up as Prime Day 2, and given the rumours circulating about what is set to happen, we’re in for something special.

In fact, there are already some mightily impressive laptop deals you can get your hands on. If you’d rather wait, keep this page bookmarked, as we will be updating this regularly across the big sale days. But for those who are keen to get a new laptop as soon as possible, here are the best deals worth your hard-earned money.

But first…

Where do I get Amazon Prime?

Good question! You can pick up a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab) right now then pay £8.99 a month.

The subscription doesn’t just give you access to Prime savings and free delivery, it also unlocks the door to Prime Video, music streaming and unlimited photo storage.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Prime Membership: 30-Day free trial (opens in new tab)

If you're not a Prime member, be sure to sign up for an Amazon free 30-day trial to shop Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals. You can also shop early Prime Day deals right now using your Amazon Prime trial membership.

Best Amazon Prime Early Access laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Asus Chromebook 14: £229 £179 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £50 on the Asus Chromebook 14. Don't let the budget price fool you, this laptop is well-suited for school, work, and consuming content. It has a 14-inch (1966 x 768) display, stereo speakers tuned by audio experts B&O, and rated battery life of 14 hours. This Chrome OS-charged laptop features a 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4120 quad-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD 600 graphics and 64GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro (M2/8GB/256GB): £1,349 £1,225 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The brand new M2 MacBook Pro is already getting a discount — even though it's literally just come out! Get all the powerful benefits of Apple's chip with an active cooling system for sustained performance.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 (RTX 3060): £899 £724 @ Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save a whopping £160 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 at Amazon. This gaming laptop packs a 15.6-inch1080p display, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Nvidia's powerful GeForce RTX 3060 GPU handles graphics.

(opens in new tab) Asus ZenBook Duo UX482: £999 £849 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The ZenBook Duo UX481 sports a secondary 12.6-inch touchscreen that compliments its 14-inch 1080p touchscreen. The 12.6-inch ScreenPad Plus can be used to give you quick access to apps that you need to keep tabs on, but don't necessarily want taking up screen real estate. The laptop itself sports a Core i5-1155G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (1TB SSD): £2,399 £2,129 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Apple is slashing £344 off the 1TB model MacBook Pro 14. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 14-core GPU for graphics. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 (opens in new tab) review, its elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life earned it a 4 out of 5 star rating. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for power-users.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 2-in-1 Laptop: £1,199 £1,049 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 series is now £150 off. This 2-in-1 laptop features a 360 degree hinge, so it converts from laptop to tablet mode. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch 1080p AMOLED display, the latest 12th Gen Intel power, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Samsung rates its battery life as up to 18 hours.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Gaming A17 (RTX 3070): £1,499 £1,199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £300 on the Asus TUF Gaming A17. The laptop in this deal packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU does all the heavy graphics lifting.