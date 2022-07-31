The best laptop backpacks for 2022

The best laptop backpacks can be more than a way to lug your laptop from A to B. Long gone are the days when your only option for transporting your tech was a drab, black shoulder bag that left you looking like you were delivering pamphlets for the Latter Day Saints. Nowadays, there’s a laptop bag to suit just about every lifestyle — from the student-friendly rucksack for everyday use to something spacious and sturdy for the backpacking blogger.

Go ahead and google “laptop backpacks” and you’ll find a truckload of cheap polyester stitched bags to house your laptop on the go. Sadly, the market is awash with fake brands and astroturfed ratings, which makes finding something that you can be sure won’t fall apart faster than Kardashian wedding vows far harder than you’d expect.

While a few familiar names will leap out from the crowd, there are reasons that tech giants like MSI and Dell are more known for their hardware prowess than their textile talents. On the other hand, more familiar brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Rain may leave you paying extra for a backpack that is more focused on form than function.

With this in mind, we’ve scoured the net to bring you a selection of the most interesting and impressive bags available that are ideal to trust with your tech. For everything from a simple workplace commute to an outdoors adventure, check out our shortlist of the best laptop backpacks in 2022.

The best laptop backpack from our selection is the STM Goods Dux backpack. The Dux can easily house laptops up to 17 inches in size, keeping them safe with 360-degree protection and a sturdy, shock-absorbing EVA foam base. Pair that with a gargantuan 30L of internal space with smartly designed compartments that make it easy to keep your belongings organized, and you have a laptop bag that elevates itself above the rest.

If you’re looking for a simple laptop backpack without much flair, then the Amazon Basics Laptop Backpack will get you through your day with ease. Plus, it will save you a pretty penny along the way. It’s a barebones option, but if that’s all you need, it comes highly recommended with over 10 thousand positive reviews on Amazon.

On the other hand, if your budget can allow it and you want to invest in a laptop bag that will only become more appealing with age, then the Harber London Commuter Backpack is a fantastic premium option. Handcrafted from Full Grain leather, Harber London’s laptop backpack is designed with space in mind for a 16-inch laptop and a 13-inch tablet with 17L of space left over for accessories, cables, and smaller devices.

1. STM Dux Backpack 30L The best laptop backpack Reasons to buy + 360-degree foam protection + EVA foam shield + Secure, false-bottom laptop compartment + Tons of easily accessible storage Reasons to avoid - Fairly large

STM Goods are a brand you might not be overly familiar with, but its Dux backpack is one of the best options available for transporting your tech. The Dux’s compartmentalized design offers 30L of organized storage, all of which is super accessible thanks to its unique, wing-like openings. The Dux also features a dedicated compartment for your tech, with enough space to fit both a tablet and up to a 17-inch laptop.

Each storage section is rigorously protected by the backpack’s 360-degree foam padding, meaning you won’t have to worry about any bumps or knocks the backpack may take while you’re on the move. There’s even an EVA foam shield along the base of the bag that provides a decent level of shock protection from drops, and a sturdy base to keep everything balanced and upright when set down.

The best all-round laptop backpack

2. tomtoc Premium Urban Laptop Backpack The best all-round laptop backpack Reasons to buy + Padded back panel and shoulder straps + Ultra-durable CORDURA Balistic Fabric + Anti-shock padding + 26L capacity with 15 storage pockets Reasons to avoid - Uneven design makes freestanding difficult

Tomtoc makes some of the best protective sleeves and cases available online, and its catalog of laptop bags is no less impressive when it comes to keeping your tech safe. The tomtoc Premium Urban Laptop Backpack has everything you need in a laptop bag, including a huge 26L capacity, 15 storage pockets and impressive, all-day carry comfort with its padded back panel, and shoulder straps.

You can expect a similar level of lightweight protection as you’d find with other tomtoc products with substantially padded lining and secured compartments working to keep your devices cushioned and scratch-free. Tomtoc’s laptop backpack is crafted from ultra-durable CORDURA ballistic nylon, making it both water and tear-resistant. The Premium Urban Laptop Backpack further protects your devices with a U-shaped layer of anti-shock padding to absorb any drops or knocks the backpack may encounter.

The best everyday laptop backpack

3. Nordace Siena II The best everyday laptop backpack Reasons to buy + Ergonomic support + Built-in USB charging port + Numerous security features + Anti-theft pocket Reasons to avoid - Weak customer service reputation

If you’re looking for a modern work or school bag that’s also ideal for traveling, then consider the Nordace Siena II. While this stylish backpack might appear ultra minimalist on the outside, there are a ton of pockets and compartments to be found within its 22L capacity. Not only is there a padded compartment for laptops of up to 15.6 inches in size, but the Siena II also brings along some tech of its own with RFID-blocking pockets, a 3-in-1 USB charging port, and Nordace’s patented MagLock Zipper system.

With padded shoulder straps, quick-release buckles, and sternum support, the weight of the Siena II is evenly distributed and easy to offload. Substantial effort has gone into maximizing comfort and providing ergonomic support to key areas in order to reduce back strain. The Siena II is a backpack that looks easy to the eye and feels great on the shoulders, making it the perfect candidate for an everyday laptop backpack.

The best rugged laptop backpack

4. UAG Standard Issue Backpack The best rugged laptop backpack Reasons to buy + Available in 24L and 18L sizes + Tons of storage compartments + Lightweight and durable materials + Fleece-lined tech locker Reasons to avoid - Lacks MIL-STD certification

Urban Armor Gear is well known for making some of the toughest and most durable rugged laptop and tablet cases on the market. When it comes to laptop backpacks, the results are no different. The UAG Standard Issue Backpack has a sizable 24L capacity and can comfortably play host to two laptops of 16 inches in size (or 13 inches with the 18L model) with plenty of padded protection and a sturdy, molded backing for further support.

While UAG’s backpack lacks the MIL-STD certification that makes many of its other products so formidable, its durable construction will keep everything inside safe from smaller shocks and environmental or water hazards. There’s even a fleece-lined compartment specifically designed to protect your smaller tech items to avoid scuffing and scratching while you’re on the go.

The best premium laptop backpack

5. Harber London Commuter Backpack The best premium laptop backpack Reasons to buy + False-bottom, padded laptop, and tablet compartments + Handmade from premium Full Grain Leather + 17L capacity + Incredibly stylish Reasons to avoid - Not many interior pockets

Handcrafted in Spain, Harber London’s bags are the result of quality craftsmanship meeting premium materials. Harber London’s Commuter Backpack can safely accommodate both a laptop and a tablet in its dedicated 16-inch and 13-inch false-bottom, padded compartments with its 17L capacity leaving plenty of space to stash a wide assortment of cables, chargers, keys, and phones.

The backpack’s exterior pairs 100% recycled plastic fabric and a rich Full Grain leather, the most durable and water-resistant leather in use. This fortifies the bag from becoming easily scuffed and worn, remaining tough and durable for years ahead. In those years the leather casing will also form a striking patina, darkening in color and developing a unique pattern from use. Its premium pricing may be too much for some, but a fantastic investment for years to come for others.

The best budget laptop backpack

6. Amazon Basics Laptop Backpack The best budget laptop backpack Reasons to buy + Internal padded 17-inch laptop sleeve + TechSpot tablet compartment + Great value + Lightweight with lots of storage Reasons to avoid - Hum-drum design

While it might be a little drab, Amazon Basics’ Laptop Backpack is all about function over form. Available for less than $30, the backpack’s padded interior can house most laptops up to 17 inches in size. There are also plenty of additional pockets and compartments you can use to store accessories, cables, and a water bottle — as well as a TechSpot compartment for your tablet.

While a product's low price can sometimes skew our judgment as to its quality, the Amazon Basics Laptop Backpack has garnered over 10 thousand five-star ratings on Amazon. With its comfort and convenience, this bag is ideal for commuters or students on a budget who need a simple stash for their device.

The best hardshell laptop backpack

7. Allcarpo Slim Business Backpack The best hardshell laptop backpack Reasons to buy + External USB port for OTG charging + Ultra-durable buckles and straps + Waterproof EVA hardshell casing + Anti-theft TSA Combo lock Reasons to avoid - Weighty

Many laptop backpacks are suited to keeping your laptop protected, but the Allcarpo Slim Business Backpack also makes sure that your devices are secure. This hardshell laptop bag is made of a durable EVA material that can keep laptops of up to 15.6 inches safe from shock, water, and particulate damage. The case is also fitted with an anti-theft combo lock approved by the TSA, affording a high level of security for the devices within.

The backpack’s interior is soft-lined and divided into several compartments, each with straps to hold everything in place and avoid any unwanted travel or collisions. While its capacity is limited compared to others on our list, the Allcarpo Slim Businessness Backpack has more than enough space for tablets, headphones, portable chargers, and more. Throw a Tile tracker into this hardshell backpack and enjoy maximum peace of mind about your precious tech goodies when on the go.

The best outdoors laptop backpack

8. Voltaic Systems Array Solar Backpack The best outdoors laptop backpack Reasons to buy + Included 24,000mAh battery pack + Detachable solar panel for remote charging + Sturdy recycled PET fabric + 25L of storage Reasons to avoid - Heavy

Not every laptop does its best work at a desk. If you’re the outdoorsy type, your tech may do its best work while you’re on location, and potentially far from an outlet. If you’re a photographer, videographer, travel blogger, or interested in documenting your backpacking adventures, then you’re going to need two important things: a sizable bag and a decent backup battery. The solution to both these needs? Voltaic Systems’ Array Solar Backpack.

The Array Solar Backpack has a huge 25L capacity with multiple protected compartments to suit tablets, DSLR cameras and more. A dedicated padded laptop sleeve can house laptops of 15.6”, keeping them safe from knocks and scratches. You’ll also be able to keep your devices topped up with the included 24,000mAh V88 Portable Laptop Battery, which can also be topped up by making use of the backpack’s detachable solar panels.

The best hybrid laptop backpack

9. Bellroy Tokyo Totepack The best hybrid laptop backpack Reasons to buy + Dual tote and backpack functionality + Durable, water-resistant fabric + 20L of storage + Leather-free and made from 100% recycled PET bottles Reasons to avoid - Busy design

Bellroy’s Tokyo Totepack is great for all-day use with 20L of storage available to keep everything you need at hand, and space at the ready for anything else. The Totepack is highly versatile, featuring tote handles for quick carrying and padded backpack shoulder straps for longer hauls. There are also several interior Pop Pockets that snap in and out of position to allow for sturdy storage of more delicate items.

The Tokyo Totepack keeps laptops and devices of up to 15 inches safe from minor impacts with a false-bottomed, padded storage compartment. The backpack’s exterior is made from a durable and water-resistant fabric that protects against spills, splashes, and the occasional rain shower. Balancing comfort, style, and convenience is no easy task, but Bellroy has this one in the bag.

The best gaming laptop bag

10. Razer Rogue V3 The best gaming laptop bag Reasons to buy + Padded shoulder straps + Tear and water-resistant exterior resistant base + Sizable storage + Chromatic wordmark Reasons to avoid - Isn't water resistant

Reasons to avoid - Isn’t water resistant

A gaming setup will rarely consist of just your laptop. As such, when it comes to transporting your gear, a laptop brief or shoulder bag might not cut it. The Razer Rogue V3 offers sizable storage with a cushioned and spacious interior to ensure everything that you need to get your game on reaches its destination in one piece. The dedicated laptop compartment is padded and lined with a TPU scratch-proof material to prevent any damage to your devices in transit.

The Razer Rogue V3 is available in three sizes to suit 13-inch, 15.6-inch, and 17-inch laptops. No matter which size you go for, there’s plenty of space available to bring along the rest of your battle station. The interior mesh and elasticated compartments are perfect for storing cables and accessories and there are even dedicated storage sections for USB sticks and SD cards. Capping things off are the Rogue’s padded shoulder straps which are fitted with an optional sternum belt to help distribute the weight of a full pack for a comfier carry.