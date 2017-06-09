Be The First To Get Fluent Design With New Windows Insider Build

Excited by the upcoming Windows 10 Fall Creators Update and want to get some of the newest features early? Now's the time to to sign up for Windows Insider, then, because the most recent Insider Build is a big one.

Build 16215 for PC brings many elements of Microsoft's new Fluent Design system and has some improvements for the few people who use Edge as their everyday browser.

The new designs will be the most obvious change at first glance. The Action Center has been retooled with individual apps in mind, keeping notifications far more organized. It also has the new "acrylic" design feature with a translucent blur that will subtly show what ever is behind the panel.

You'll also find more Fluent Design in the start menu which will also feature the acrylic look. Microsoft says it will be easier to resize, including diagonally, and that the transition to tablet mode won't be as jarring.

The Edge browser is also getting a few new tricks. Notably, you can now pin your favorite websites to the taskbar like any other program. The thing is, they'll only open in Edge. The browser also has a new full-screen mode and will let you annotate books, as well as smoother animations for new tabs.

Since the Creators Update will focus heavily on stylus input, there are a few new changes to the handwriting panel, like easier editing and quicker access to emoji. Cortana is also getting a few minor upgrades. For a full list of all of the little updates in Build 16215, check out Windows Insider head Dona Sarkar's blog post, which goes in depth into every little change (and there are a lot of minor changes).

The one warning we always have to put with Windows 10 Insider Builds is that they are early versions meant to help Microsoft get feedback for the final version. That means you get features far earlier than the general public, but you may also be subject to some bugs. We detailed how to sign up for Windows Insider here.

