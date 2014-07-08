Microsoft to Launch Windows 9 Later This Year (Report)

Microsoft will reportedly launch its next big operating system, Windows 9, later this fall. The OS, which will feature a variety of improvements and new features, will also debut with a massive advertising campaign that will reportedly see Microsoft cop to the mistakes made with Windows 8.

According to Russian tipster WZor, who has accurately reported on Microsoft rumors in the past, Windows 9 will follow the release of Windows 8.1 Update 2 in August. That update is said to include bug fixes, but no major enhancements to the operating system. Shortly thereafter, Microsoft could officially unveil Windows 9.

MORE: Windows 9 Rumors: New Start Menu, Apps on Desktop, More

Alternatively referred to as Windows Threshold, Windows 9 could take a step back from the one operating system for all approach that Microsoft took with Windows 8. Instead, the OS will come in three distinct flavors: one for desktops and laptops, one for hybrid devices and one for tablets .

The desktop and laptop version will boot to the traditional Windows desktop rather than the Metro UI and brings back the popular Start Menu. Users will also be able to open Metro-based apps on the desktop. The version of the OS for hybrid devices like Microsoft's Surface 3, will let users quickly alternate between the desktop and Metro UI, while the tablet version of the OS will focus only on the Metro UI.

As part of its advertising campaign for Windows 9, Microsoft will reportedly address user complaints about Windows 8 and Windows 8.1, telling customers that they have learned from their mistakes and user feedback. But will that be enough to win back the users Microsoft lost with Windows 8? We'll have to wait until this fall to find out.