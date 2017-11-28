Windows Insiders Get Long-Awaited Timeline and 'Sets' Features

Microsoft took the cover off of the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update at its Build developer conference this year, but not every key feature launched with the update. Some of those are coming soon, though, to users in the Windows Insider Program's Fast Ring.

The big one is Timeline, which makes it easier to see the work you've done in the recent past. You can pull up a timeline and jump into an app at any point in time, seeing how files looked and editing from there.

The other big news is called Sets (a tentative title), which wasn't previously announced. It adds tab to every Windows 10 app so that you can switch between them in a single Window. You might put together Word, some PDFs and a few browser tabs in one for a big project, while using a completely separate window to stream music. Each new tab looks like you're starting something new in a browser, including often-used websites, apps and documents.

Sets will work with Timeline at some point, so you'll be able to go back in time and find a set as it used to be. In a video Microsoft posted outlining Sets, it seems so natural that it makes you wonder why it hasn't always been in Windows.

With Microsoft's new outreach onto iPhone and Android, mobile users should also be able to start Sets and use the Timeline in some apps, though those platforms aren't part of Windows Insider.

Windows 10 Basics