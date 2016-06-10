How to Upload a PowerPoint 2016 Presentation to YouTube

Once you've finished your PowerPoint presentation, you may want to share it with the world as a video on YouTube. Luckily, the software comes with a tool to convert to .MP4, a format that YouTube accepts.

Here are our step-by-step instructions for converting a PowerPoint presentation to a YouTube video. If you just want to share the video file with a friend, skip step 6.

1. Click File.

2. Click Export.

3. Click Create a Video.

4. Click Create Video. If you want to change the video quality, change the added narrations or time spent on each slide, you can tweak those settings here.

5. Click Save.

You've converted your YouTube slide into a video.

6. Visit https://www.youtube.com/upload to upload.

Microsoft PowerPoint Tips