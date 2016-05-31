If you need a little extra storage space in your Lenovo ThinkPad T460s, you'll want to opt for a larger hard drive. Because the notebook is fairly easy to open, the M.2 SATA SSD in the notebook can be swapped in just a few step. First things first, you'll want to make a backup and clone your current hard drive. Grab your Phillips head screwdrivers and you'll be on your way to expanded storage.

Here's how to upgrade your ThinkPad T460s' SSD.

1. Loosen the five screws on the underside casing. These don't come out all the way.

2. Pry the base off. It should come off easily, and you won't need any tools besides your fingers.

3. Place the cover to the side and locate the M.2 SATA SSD.

4. Remove the screw holding the SSD in place with a Phillips head screwdriver.

5. Pull out the SSD at an angle. Store it in an anti-static bag.

6. Place the new SSD in the slot at an angle, then lay it flat.

7. Replace the screw to secure the new SSD.

8. Snap the cover back onto the bottom of the laptop and tighten the screws.

If you have already cloned the drive, it should boot up to Windows when you turn the laptop on.

