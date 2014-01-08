Toshiba Demos World's First Laptops With 4K Display Technology

Toshiba just took the wraps off the world's first laptops to sport super high resolution 4K displays, the Tecra W50 portable workstation and the Satellite P50t. Set to hit the market in mid-2014, these notebooks are ideal for serious serious business users and amateur photographers, respectively. Pricing for the 4K-capable laptops has yet to be announced, but chances are good they'll command quite a price premium.

Both the Tecra W50 and Satellite P50t sport 15-inch, 3840 x 2160-pixel resolution screens with a density of 282-pixels-per-inch. During our brief time with the laptops, we were impressed by the displays' sharpness and color clarity. A 4K video of a mountain biker riding through a lush forest looked gorgeous. The green of the desiduous trees was simply stunning. Even small flecks of dirt kicked up by the bike's tires looked exciting.

Beyond its top-notch displays, we expect Toshiba's Tecra W50 and Satellite P50t to come loaded with some seriously high-end specs. The notebook maker told us that the W50 will likely come loaded with a full-voltage, fourth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, up to 32GB of RAM and as much as 1TB of storage. To help the notebook handle demanding applications including AutoCAD, the W50 will also include an Nvidia Quadro K2100M dedicated graphics chip with up to 2GB of RAM.

Specs for the Satellite P50t are a bit harder to come by, but Toshiba did tell us that the system will likely be available with fourth-generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processors, as well as both integrated and dedicated graphics chips.

Toshiba will bring these powerhouse notebooks to market in the second-quarter of 2014, which means we've got a bit more time to wait until we can get our hands on one. But when we do, we'll be sure to bring you our full review of each. Check back soon.