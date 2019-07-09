Dynabook (Formerly Toshiba) Just Launched Three New Laptops

Toshiba has returned to the U.S. with a different name and a lineup of new laptops.

Dynabook, formerly Toshiba, has unveiled the Portégé A30, Portégé X30 and Tecra X40, three new midrange laptops for consumers and business users.

Dynabook has not yet announced pricing or availability for these systems, but we will update this article once we know more.

Portégé X30 and Tecra X40

The Portégé X30 is a 13.3-inch premium ultrabook powered by 8th Gen Intel Core (Whiskey Lake) processors. While we would have preferred the new 10th Gen chips, the highest-end Core i7-8665U CPU available in the Portégé X30 should provide enough power for most users.

The relatively slim notebook is 0.6 inches thick and weighs only 2.3 pounds, making it lighter than the new Dell XPS 13.

If you prefer a larger display, the Tecra X40 has a similar design and specs as the Portégé X30 but flaunts a 14-inch, 1080p panel. Like the Portégé, the Tecra X40 will come with up to a Core i7-8665U CPU. Despite its larger display, the Tecra X40 is also a very portable system, at just 0.7 inches thick and weighing only 2.7 pounds.

Both laptops are made of magnesium alloy painted in a unique Onxy Blue color variant. We're starting to see more laptops, like the LG Gram 17, that are made from this lightweight yet durable material. Like the Gram, these Dynabook laptops are MIL-STD-810G tested, which means they should be able to withstand harsh environments. And if they don't, Dynabook offers a three-year warranty, whereas most laptop makers only ship with one year of support.

MORE: Best Ultrabooks: Lightweight and Travel Laptops

The Portégé X30 and Tecra X40 will come in both touch and non-touch versions and feature the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard based on 802.11ax, which should provide better wireless coverage and speeds (provided you have the right network setup at home). Other useful features include a fingerprint reader, an optional Smart Card reader and an optional IR camera.

Dynabook also says that the Portégé X30 and Tecra X40 will have Windows 10 Modern Standby, which means the notebooks will stay connected in a low-power state when in sleep mode so that processes can continue in the background. One benefit of this mode is that your apps will remain up-to-date, even when the laptops aren't in use. However, some Dell users have complained about Modern Standby on the XPS 15, citing battery drain and overheating, so let's home Dynabook has worked out any potential issues.

Portégé A30

Designed for small and medium businesses, the 13.3-inch Portégé A30 isn't quite as sleek as the X-series laptops, but at 0.8 inches thick and 2.7 pounds, you won't have any issues slipping it into your briefcase or backpack.

Also complying with military durability standards, the Portégé A30 is made from polycarbonate acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, or ABS, a type of plastic known for its heat-resistance. Like its premium siblings, the Portégé A30 will run on 8th Gen Intel CPUs, ranging from the budget Celeron 3867 to the Intel Core i7-8650U. While the A30 isn't quite as high-end as the X-series machines, it still comes with an optional fingerprint reader, Smart Card reader and IR camera for additional security.

Dynabook smartly opted for an understated design on the Portégé A30. Gone is the flashy blue finish and in its place is an all-black chassis that is more appropriate for an office setting.