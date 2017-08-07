Dell's Budget 2-in-1 Gets $70 Cheaper

The Dell Inspiron 11 3000 is a solid 2-in-1 that can be used at home, school, or as a beginner laptop for younger children.

Although it normally sells for $449.99, Dell is currently offering its Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 for $379.99.

However, despite its budget price, the 11.6-inch 2-in-1 features a sturdy 360-degree hinge that lets you transition it from a laptop to a tablet. It can also operate in stand and tent modes.

The screen's 1366 x 768 resolution is underwhelming, but at this price point you shouldn't expect 1080p. Fortunately, the touchscreen was responsive and able to track our input accurately during our testing.

Speakers are usually an afterthought on machines within this price range, but we were happy with the 2-in-1's audio, which was strong enough to fill a conference room.

In terms of hardware, this configuration features a 1GHz Core m3-7Y30 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 500GB hard drive.

Overall, the Inspiron 11 3000 is a capable 2-in-1 that's both affordable and provides solid audio. It's not powerful enough to be your main machine, but as a travel companion or school laptop, it provides more than enough muscle power.