Tablet World Series Game 1: iPad Air vs. Galaxy Note 10.1 (2014)

The first game of 2013's tablet World Series pits Apple's new iPad Air against Samsung's Galaxy Note 10.1 (2014 edition) in a day-long battle for your votes. Decide which tablet deserves to win this round and then cast your vote below. Voting ends at 8 a.m. ET tomorrow (October 25, 2013).

Like David "Big Papi" Ortiz, the iPad line has a long history of hitting the ball out of the park. The new iPad Air already has the look of a champion with its high-res Retina display and 64-bit A7 CPU. Add in a light 1-pound chassis that's only 7.5mm thick and you have a player who can hit and run.

However, like Cardinals Catcher Yadier Molina, the Galaxy Note 10.1 has a ton of special tricks up its sleeve. This 10.1-inch, quad-core tablet has a pen you can use to take notes, draw or write action memos that let you, for example, dial a phone number just by scribbling it down. Add in a sharp, 2560 x 1600 screen and Samsung's multitasking friendly TouchWiz OS, which lets you see multiple apps at the same time, and you have one of the most versatile tablets on the market.

Which of these tablets deserves to move on to the next round and which should go home? Cast your vote below.

